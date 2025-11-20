AccuKnox and Carahsoft Forge Strategic Partnership

Partnership Enables Streamlined Access to Zero Trust Applications, Cloud and AI Security and Compliance for the Public Sector

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuKnox and Carahsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Zero TrustSecurity Platform to Government AgenciesPartnership Enables Streamlined Access to Zero Trust Applications, Cloud and AI Security and Compliance for the Public Sector, Including Leading-Edge On-Premise, Air-Gapped Golden Dome Multilayer Runtime Security ProtectionAccuKnox, a leader in Zero Trust Security , and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as AccuKnox’s Master Public Sector Reseller and Aggregator, making the company’s comprehensive Zero Trust Application, DevSecOps, Cloud and AI Security offerings for IT, OT, 5G, drones, satellites, Internet of Things (IoT) and tactical edge available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.“Zero Trust Security for Application, Cloud and AI is increasingly becoming imperative. AccuKnox provides Government agencies with a platform that delivers Zero Trust Security by design,” said Bryan Maizlish, Federal Business Leader at AccuKnox. “Our partnership with Carahsoft significantly expands our reach, enabling Federal, State and Local agencies and Education entities to procure and deploy relevant, secure and mission-critical digital assets. We are pleased to jointly accelerate AccuKnox’s capabilities into our customer’s operational environments.”AccuKnox is a Gen-AI powered Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform ( CNAPP ) that provides comprehensive multicloud and on-premise security. The CNAPP platform secures modern, comprehensive, multilayer and system-of-system workloads and devices (Kubernetes, Containers, API, AI/LLM, Agentic AI, IoT/Edge, OT, satellite, drone and 5G) and traditional assets (Virtual Machines) across all public, private and airgapped clouds.Focusing on the support of critical Zero Trust and cybersecurity protection for the Golden Dome, AccuKnox unifies relevant cybersecurity compliance, Zero Trust and runtime security protection across space, land, air and sea. The platform provides a comprehensive and multilayered system of systems that is interoperable, integrated and multi-level security compliant, identifying non-compliance, areas of vulnerability and risk and observability of real-time attacks. AccuKnox isolates and shuts down areas compromised by a cybersecurity breach, while protecting the integrity of the Golden Dome through an on-premise, air-gapped solution.“AccuKnox’s Zero Trust security platform is a critical addition to our technology portfolio,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Enterprise Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “The comprehensive platform allows Public Sector agencies and entities to protect themselves against current and emerging threats, and zero-day attacks. AccuKnox provides continuous compliance, a mandatory capability in the current world of AI-powered attacks. We look forward to working with AccuKnox and our reseller partners to expand agencies’ access to this platform, including the Golden Dome, and help them implement Zero Trust Security for applications, cloud and AI, while maintaining operational efficiency and mission readiness.”AccuKnox is the only Zero Trust platform that is fully compliant with the NSA Kubernetes Hardening Guide (developed by U.S. Department of Defense, NSA - National Security Agency).AccuKnox Zero Trust solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or AccuKnox@carahsoft.com; or learn more about AccuKnox here.About AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, and 5G Open Innovation Lab. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://accuknox.com/ ContactBryan Maizlishbryan@accuknox.com(240) 353-3578About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Enterprise Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com ContactMary Lange(703) 230-7434PR@carahsoft.com

