Buck.ai Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust Cloud and AI Security

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuKnox , a leader in Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms ( CNAPP ), is excited to announce that Buck.ai, a pioneering company in AI-driven solutions for the trades industry has chosen AccuKnox’s CNAPP solution to address their cloud security and compliance needs. Additionally, Buck.ai will leverage early access to ModelKnox, AccuKnox’s innovative AI security solution, and serve as a Design Partner in its development.Buck.ai Strengthens Cloud Security and Compliance on Google Cloud PlatformBuck.ai operates on the Google Cloud Platform, utilizing GKE and Vertex AI to power their cutting-edge AI solutions. By adopting AccuKnox CNAPP, Buck.ai gains:Proactive Compliance Management: Tools to streamline adherence to standards like SOC 2 and GDPR.Advanced Cloud Security Posture: Real-time monitoring, risk mitigation, and enhanced security controls across their Google Cloud workloads.AI Security Innovation: As an early adopter of ModelKnox, Buck.ai will benefit from cutting-edge solutions to safeguard AI models and data integrity.“We are thrilled to partner with AccuKnox to elevate our cloud security and compliance standards,” said Utku Kaynar, CEO of Buck.ai. “AccuKnox’s CNAPP offers us the comprehensive protection we need for our cloud infrastructure, while ModelKnox ensures that our AI assets remain secure and resilient against evolving threats.”ModelKnox delivers Zero Trust AI/ML Model Security. As a Design Partner, Buck.ai will provide valuable insights and feedback, helping to shape the future of AI security while benefiting from early access to ModelKnox.“Given the immense benefits it delivers, AI/LLM models are being leveraged by businesses at an unprecedented rate. Given the increased speed and new novel attacks (industry research indicates up to 30+ new novel attacks on AI/LLM models) traditional security approaches will not be sufficient. Prevention rather than detect/response is the call of the hour to deal with these fast evolving threats. Solutions such as AccuKnox’s ModelKnox, provide a comprehensive AI Platform Security solution with differentiated run-time security capability. Building on open source projects, KubeArmor, ModelArmor provides a proven, tested, peer reviewed solution that is highly scalable. A strong partnership between a great technology innovator like AccuKnox and a business leader like Buck.ai, who is transforming the trades industry, is critical to delivering robust solutions to address current and emerging threats in AI“, says Mahi Dontamsetti, Former Global Head of Non-Financial Risk & Chief Technology Risk Officer, State Street Corporation“Buck.ai’s adoption of AccuKnox CNAPP and their role as a Design Partner for ModelKnox underscores the strength of our solutions in addressing the evolving needs of modern enterprises,” said Emre Kulali, VP Strategic Partnerships at AccuKnox. “We look forward to partnering with Buck.ai to ensure their cloud and AI environments remain secure and compliant.“

