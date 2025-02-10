azure

Prudent Insurance Brokers Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust Application, Cloud, and AI Security

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuKnox, Inc., a leading provider of Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) with a highly differentiated capability to address advanced attacks using its run-time security engine.AccuKnox integrated ASPM/CNAPP solution provides the industry’s most comprehensive Code to Cloud; Build security. AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:This platform secures modern Cloud, natively integrates to CI/CD for DevSecOps and VM security with a special focus on automation and prioritization. AccuKnox streamlines vulnerability triage minimizes alert fatigue problems, and delivers inline security capabilities as opposed to post-attack mitigation.Use CasesQuick Org Onboarding with Risk AssessmentDetect critical issues in your Multi-cloudDetect Compliance Posture across 30+ complianceAutomated Zero Trust Cloud Security (Public, Private, Hybrid, Air-gapped)Vulnerability Management & PrioritizationRun-time security, Micro-segmentationApplication Firewalling, Kernel HardeningDrift Detection & Audit TrailContinuous Diagnostics & MitigationGRC – CIS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, STIG, MITRE, NIST complianceSecuring Mission-Critical Workloads like VaultSecuring AI workbenches like Jupyter NotebooksAccuKnox CNAPP offers the following Key DifferentiatorsInline Security (as opposed to Post-attack security)Secures modern workloads (Kubernetes) and traditional workloads (VMs)Multi-Cloud, Private, Air-gapped Cloud SecurityKIEM – Kubernetes Identity & Entitlement ManagementIAC – Infrastructure As Code scanningASPM – Ability to perform checks in CI pipeline (DAST, SAST, SCA)AskADA – LLM-powered DevSecOpsModelKnox – AI/ML SecuritySupporting Quotes“We are thrilled to partner with a leader like Prudent Insurance and support them in securing their Applications, Cloud, and AI/Models and support them in their path towards market leadership. Their vision is of a Platform approach to Application and Cloud Security is in alignment with other industry leaders. Such an approach reduces the attack surface, decreases operating expenses, and delivers better security outcomes. ”, said Nat Natraj, CEO, of AccuKnox.“At Prudent, we advocate for a comprehensive end-to-end methodology in application and cloud security. This approach emphasizes automation and prioritization while enhancing collaboration across teams. Adopting a consolidated security framework strengthens our capabilities to deliver robust protection that aligns with our business objectives.Recently, we conducted an in-depth proof of concept (POC) with several top-tier vendors over an extended period, and Accuknox excelled in all areas. Their integrated offering, which combines application security posture management (ASPM), vulnerability prioritization, cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), run-time security and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC), clearly established them as the leading choice. Accuknox’s AI-assisted remediation module further solidified their position as a clear winner. We are pleased to embark on this partnership with them“, said Manoj Kern, CIO, Prudent Insurance Brokers.About AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security About Prudent Insurance BrokersPrudent is a Composite Insurance Broker regulated by IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India). Headquartered in Mumbai, Prudent is one of the leading insurance brokers in India. https://www.prudentbrokers.com/ PR Contact: Jen Wilson, Director – Operations, jen@accuknox.com

