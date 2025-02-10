Prudent Insurance Brokers Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust Application, Cloud, and AI Security
We conducted an in-depth proof of concept (POC) with several top-tier vendors over an extended period, and Accuknox excelled in all areas. We are pleased to embark on this partnership with AccuKnox”MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox, Inc., a leading provider of Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) with a highly differentiated capability to address advanced attacks using its run-time security engine.
AccuKnox integrated ASPM/CNAPP solution provides the industry’s most comprehensive Code to Cloud; Build security. AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
This platform secures modern Cloud, natively integrates to CI/CD for DevSecOps and VM security with a special focus on automation and prioritization. AccuKnox streamlines vulnerability triage minimizes alert fatigue problems, and delivers inline security capabilities as opposed to post-attack mitigation.
Use Cases
Quick Org Onboarding with Risk Assessment
Detect critical issues in your Multi-cloud
Detect Compliance Posture across 30+ compliance
Automated Zero Trust Cloud Security (Public, Private, Hybrid, Air-gapped)
Vulnerability Management & Prioritization
Run-time security, Micro-segmentation
Application Firewalling, Kernel Hardening
Drift Detection & Audit Trail
Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation
GRC – CIS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, STIG, MITRE, NIST compliance
Securing Mission-Critical Workloads like Vault
Securing AI workbenches like Jupyter Notebooks
AccuKnox CNAPP offers the following Key Differentiators
Inline Security (as opposed to Post-attack security)
Secures modern workloads (Kubernetes) and traditional workloads (VMs)
Multi-Cloud, Private, Air-gapped Cloud Security
KIEM – Kubernetes Identity & Entitlement Management
IAC – Infrastructure As Code scanning
ASPM – Ability to perform checks in CI pipeline (DAST, SAST, SCA)
AskADA – LLM-powered DevSecOps
ModelKnox – AI/ML Security
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to partner with a leader like Prudent Insurance and support them in securing their Applications, Cloud, and AI/Models and support them in their path towards market leadership. Their vision is of a Platform approach to Application and Cloud Security is in alignment with other industry leaders. Such an approach reduces the attack surface, decreases operating expenses, and delivers better security outcomes. ”, said Nat Natraj, CEO, of AccuKnox.
“At Prudent, we advocate for a comprehensive end-to-end methodology in application and cloud security. This approach emphasizes automation and prioritization while enhancing collaboration across teams. Adopting a consolidated security framework strengthens our capabilities to deliver robust protection that aligns with our business objectives.
Recently, we conducted an in-depth proof of concept (POC) with several top-tier vendors over an extended period, and Accuknox excelled in all areas. Their integrated offering, which combines application security posture management (ASPM), vulnerability prioritization, cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), run-time security and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC), clearly established them as the leading choice. Accuknox’s AI-assisted remediation module further solidified their position as a clear winner. We are pleased to embark on this partnership with them“, said Manoj Kern, CIO, Prudent Insurance Brokers.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://www.accuknox.com/
About Prudent Insurance Brokers
Prudent is a Composite Insurance Broker regulated by IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India). Headquartered in Mumbai, Prudent is one of the leading insurance brokers in India. https://www.prudentbrokers.com/
PR Contact: Jen Wilson, Director – Operations, jen@accuknox.com
Nat Natraj
AccuKnox
+1 5105798785
