House Bill 728 Printer's Number 0753

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - Sponsors KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, GUENST, KENYATTA, WAXMAN, McNEILL, RABB, MAYES, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, BOYD, PARKER, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, WARREN, MADDEN, PIELLI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KRAJEWSKI, GIRAL, SAPPEY, ABNEY, BOROWSKI, D. MILLER, KHAN, FRANKEL, SCOTT

Short Title An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Identification Upon Reentry Program.

Memo Subject Providing People Transitioning from Incarceration with Drivers Licenses and Work Permits Prior to Re-Entry

