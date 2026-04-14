House Resolution 469 Printer's Number 3150

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 469 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CEPHAS, CURRY, MAYES, POWELL, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, PROBST, MADDEN, NEILSON Short Title A Resolution designating April 28, 2026, as "Delta Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement. Memo Subject Celebrating April 28, 2026, as “Delta Day” at the State Capitol Actions 3150 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 8, 2026 Reported as committed, April 14, 2026 Generated 04/15/2026 02:05 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.