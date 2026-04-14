House Resolution 469 Printer's Number 3150
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 469
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CEPHAS, CURRY, MAYES, POWELL, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, PROBST, MADDEN, NEILSON
Short Title
A Resolution designating April 28, 2026, as "Delta Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement.
Memo Subject
Celebrating April 28, 2026, as “Delta Day” at the State Capitol
Actions
|3150
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 8, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 14, 2026
Generated 04/15/2026 02:05 PM
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