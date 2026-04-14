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House Resolution 469 Printer's Number 3150

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - House Resolution 469

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CEPHAS, CURRY, MAYES, POWELL, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, PROBST, MADDEN, NEILSON

Short Title

A Resolution designating April 28, 2026, as "Delta Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement.

Memo Subject

Celebrating April 28, 2026, as “Delta Day” at the State Capitol

Actions

3150 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 8, 2026
Reported as committed, April 14, 2026

Generated 04/15/2026 02:05 PM

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House Resolution 469 Printer's Number 3150

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