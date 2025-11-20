Al Freddy to Unveil Studio 24 Miami, a Premier Content Creation Hub, with a Three-Day Grand Opening Celebration

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio 24 Miami, a new state-of-the-art audiovisual content creation studio, is set to make its grand debut with an unforgettable three-day celebration from Thursday, November 20th to Saturday, November 22nd. The studio is the masterwork of legendary Cuban-American photographer Al Freddy , a Miami icon whose career spans five decades and has captured the defining images of countless international superstars.For over 50 years, Al Freddy has been the eye behind the lens for luminaries across music, film, sports, and politics. His portfolio includes over 3,000 album covers and iconic early photographs of artists who would become global phenomena. He shot the first two albums for Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, Eyes of Innocence (1984) and Primitive Love (1985). His celebrated client list includes music legends such as Julio Iglesias, Rubén Blades, Rocío Jurado, José José, Celia Cruz, Oscar D'León, Chayanne, Willy Chirino, Ana Gabriel, Sandro, Frankie Ruiz, and Grupo Niche.His lens has also captured titans from other fields, including Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor, David Hasselhoff, Eartha Kitt, and Dyan Cannon; sports heroes Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Don Shula, Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, and Jose Canseco; and political figures like President Gerald Ford.Studio 24 Miami is the culmination of Al Freddy’s artistic vision. The facility offers an unparalleled creative environment for artists, models, celebrities, and professionals. The space includes:A 2,000-square-foot indoor studio with multiple movable sets and enough space to feature exotic cars.A 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio perfect for filming live bands, fashion shows, and large-scale productions.A 1,500-square-foot rooftop lounge with a DJ setup, offering a stunning backdrop for events and shoots.Unique features including a museum of vintage cameras dating back to the 1950s, a curated display of iconic album covers, and the "Artistic Black Mambo" trailer for unique on-site shoots.The grand opening will be a star-studded, three-day cultural event, beginning on Thursday, November 20th, which also marks Al Freddy's 67th birthday. Guests will experience a dynamic fusion of art and music, featuring live glass-blowing art, performances by a virtuoso violinist, Afro-Cuban drummers, a sax and flute percussionist, a female vocal group, a vibrant Samba band with dancers, and sets by urban and pop music artists and renowned international DJs.Join us in celebrating the launch of Miami's most exciting new creative space.For more information, please visit: https://studio24miami.squarespace.com

