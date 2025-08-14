SHYRA RELEASES NEW SINGLE, MUSIC VIDEO & REMIXES “FIRE”

Shyra Fire Official Cover Shyra Remixes Cover Shyra Fire Dj Swanky Cover

SHYRA, The Powerhouse Artist Release “FIRE” and Remixes Versions.

SHYRA Is the Movement: The Billboard Dance Artist Empowering Audiences Through Music.” — okmagazine.com

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With her latest single, a daring reimagining of Bruce Springsteen’s classic “Fire,” SHYRA signals the beginning of a transformative new chapter in her career—one defined by fearless expression, refined artistry, and raw emotional power.Originally popularized by the Pointer Sisters, “Fire” has always been a track steeped in passion and intensity. Now, with SHYRA’s unique artistic vision, it has been reborn. Her rendition infuses the classic tune with atmospheric synths, modern electronic pulses, and sultry vocal harmonies, creating a hypnotic fusion of vintage soul and contemporary dance energy. The result is both a respectful nod to the original and a bold statement of SHYRA’s evolution as an artist unafraid to explore new sonic frontiers.“This version of ‘Fire’ is deeply personal,” SHYRA shares. “It’s about reclaiming space—both sonically and spiritually—and expressing a balance between vulnerability and power.” That message comes through loud and clear in her interpretation, which evokes not only sensuality but also sovereignty. It is a declaration of self-assurance wrapped in the intimacy of melody.The track is produced in collaboration with an all-star roster of acclaimed producers and remixers, including Sinna-G, Luiz Vaquez, Mr. Anderson, Lee Dagger, Simon Apex, Tony Moran, and Steven Jusko. Recorded at iconic studios like Dub Room Studios in Los Angeles, Wire Road Studios in Houston, and Shrine Studios in Las Vegas, the production reflects a melting pot of creative influences. Each session gave SHYRA space to experiment, innovate, and embrace her artistic truth.But SHYRA’s impact extends far beyond the music studio. In 2016, she launched STAR Academy, a performance-based mentorship platform that nurtures emerging talent in music, fashion, film, and the stage arts. With a mission centered around empowerment and artistic development, the academy reflects SHYRA’s deep commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation.In addition, she co-founded ShyFit, a lifestyle and activewear brand designed to promote confidence, strength, and self-expression. With its fashion-forward approach and body-positive ethos, ShyFit stands as a natural extension of SHYRA’s personal philosophy: empowering others to feel bold, beautiful, and in control.The official music video for “Fire” has garnered over 1.1 million view, a visual feast of passion and power. Featuring high-octane choreography by Michael Silas, whose credits include Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Ricky Martin, the video is poised to be as compelling as the track itself.Fans recently experienced SHYRA’s live performances later this month, at the Back In the Day Super Show on June 28 and at Denver Pride’s Absolute Dance World Stage on June 29, events that gave an unforgettable energy and empowerment. She is also preparing a promo club & festival tour, which will take her to several cities in the USA, Mexico and Colombia.With “Fire,” SHYRA is not just releasing a song—she’s launching a movement. A movement defined by boldness, authenticity, and the courage to own your truth. This is more than music. This is SHYRA’s era.Stay connected with SHYRA on @ Instagram @shyrasanchez for behind-the-scenes content and future updates.

SHYRA – FIRE Official Music Video

