Dance Now America Tour 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Night. One Unforgettable Night.The Dance Now America Tour Brings the 90’s Music Phenomenon Back to Life Across Major U.S. VenuesMiami, FL – Monday September 8th – The iconic sounds of the 1990s are set to ignite stages across North America as the Dance Now America Tour rolls into cities for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of an era that redefined dance, pop, and club culture.This unforgettable night brings together an unparalleled lineup of international superstars whose hits remain anthems across generations: *artist line-up will vary from city to city.- Haddaway (“What Is Love”)- La Bouche (“Be My Lover,” “Sweet Dreams”)- Corona (“The Rhythm of the Night”)- Robin S (“Show Me Love”)- Ultra Naté (“Free”)- Jenny Berggren Ace of Base (“All That She Wants,” “The Sign”)- Daisy Dee of Technotronic (“Pump Up the Jam”)- Jocelyn Enriquez (“Do You Miss Me”)- CeCe Peniston (“Finally”)- Real McCoy (“Another Night”)- Crystal Waters (“100% Pure Love,” “Gypsy Woman”)- No Mercy (“Where Do You Go”)- Turbo B of Snap! (“Rhythm Is a Dancer,” “The Power”)-Black Box (“Strike It Up,” “Everybody Everybody”)A Multi-City Celebration of 90’s Dance CultureEach stop on the Dance Now America Tour offers fans the chance to relive the golden age of dance music—an era where bold beats, irresistible hooks, and unforgettable melodies dominated both clubs and radio. With state-of-the-art staging, lighting, and sound, the tour transforms every venue into a massive throwback party, fusing nostalgia with today’s production power.Official Tour Dates & Venues:October 10 – Montreal, Canada – MTELUSOctober 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun ArenaOctober 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveOctober 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live @Etess ArenaNovember 8 – Niagara Falls, Canada – OLG Stage at Fallsview CasinoQuotes:“This tour is more than a concert—it’s a movement,” says Joe Fragale, Producer, Dance Now America Tour. “We are bringing together the soundtrack of an entire generation for one unforgettable night. Every artist on this lineup represents a piece of the 90’s legacy, and together they create pure magic.”A Global Legacy, A Local ExperienceFrom Miami to Montreal, every show is designed to feel like stepping into a time capsule filled with neon, energy, and joy. Fans can expect back-to-back hits, interactive fan moments, and surprise collaborations on stage.Tickets & Information:Tickets for the Dance Now America Tour are available at Ticketmaster TIX and at venue box offices. For VIP meet-and-greet packages and special fan experiences, email: musicplusco@msn.comAbout Dance Now America Tour:The Dance Now America Tour is a production of Joe Fragale for Babyjoe Entertainment Group, Inc. DBA Music Plus Co the team behind some of the most iconic concert music activations worldwide. With over three decades of experience in global music, live entertainment, BabyJoe Entertainment Group, Inc. continues to bridge nostalgia with innovation, delivering unforgettable experiences for fans across generations.

