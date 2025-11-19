SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Interstate 90 Exit 48 Interchange Modification Study Near Summerset

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

Contacts:

Steven Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-3281

Paul Brown, FHU Project Manager, 303-721-1440

SUMMERSET, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will host a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT to inform area residents and business owners about the preliminary results of the interchange modification study at Interstate 90 (exit 48) Stagestop Road.

The public meeting open house will be held at Stagebarn Middle School, located at 12500 Sturgis Rd. in Summerset. A short presentation will be given at 5:45 p.m. The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input.

The purpose of the meeting is to share results from public input and technical screening used to identify an interchange alternative. The public meeting will also provide the opportunity to gather final comments before the study concludes. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend.

For those who cannot attend or would like more information, please visit https://fhu.mysocialpinpoint.com/i-90-exit-48-interchange-study. Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting and through the website until Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information contact Steve Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager at 605-773-3281 or via email steve.gramm@state.sd.us or Paul Brown, FHU Project Manager at 303-721-1440 or via email at paul.brown@fhueng.com.

