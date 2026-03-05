Intersection Modification and Traffic Signal Project Begins on U.S. Highway 81 (Broadway Avenue) in Yankton

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Contact:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Naren Pamarthi, 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – An intersection modification and traffic signal project has begun on U.S. Highway 81 (Broadway Avenue) in the City of Yankton. Work on the project includes traffic signal upgrades, ADA (curb ramp) upgrades, and intersection modifications on Highway 81 (Broadway Avenue) at the intersections of 4th Street, 8th Street, 10th Street, 15th Street, 21st Street, 23rd Street, and 31st Street within the City of Yankton. During the week of March 2, 2026, traffic signal work began at the 8th Street and 21st Street intersections of Highway 81 (Broadway Avenue).

As work is completed at one intersection, the project will advance to the next intersection on the Broadway Avenue reconstruction project. As footing construction is completed at an intersection, the intersection modification, curb ramp upgrades, and signal modification will follow. The center turn lanes at the intersection of 4th Street and Broadway Avenue will be reconstructed to realign the left turn lanes to be directly across from each other to improve sight distance and improve safety for turning traffic.

Temporary traffic signals and lane closures will be used to maintain traffic through the work area. Pedestrians will be detoured through and around the work zones as needed. The traveling public is asked to be alert through the work zone for longer queues of traffic, construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zones, and for workers adjacent to moving traffic.

The primary contractor for this $3.8 million project is Muth Electric Inc. from Mitchell, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, June 26, 2026.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/yankton.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text YANKTON to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

