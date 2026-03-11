SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Reconstruction Project on S.D. Highway 21 Near Hayti

For Immediate Release:

Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Manager, 605-910-7018

HAYTI, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, for the upcoming grading, surfacing, and box culvert project on S.D. Highway 21 from S.D. Highway 28 north to Hayti. The public meeting open house will be held at the Lake Norden Community Center, located at 520 Main Ave. in Lake Norden at 5:30 p.m. The open house will be informal with one-on-one discussions with SDDOT design staff. The SDDOT project development office held a prior public meeting for the Highway 21 project in 2021 to discuss proposed design options.

A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. (CT). After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional project details, information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#hayti-hwy21.

The opportunity to present written comments will be made available at the public meeting and through the website. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, April 10, 2026.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Manager at 605-910-7018 or via email at Brandon.Riss@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

