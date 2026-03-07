Barrier Repair Project Scheduled to Begin on I-90 at Piedmont and Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Friday, March 6, 2026

Contact:

Jeff Gillam, Project Engineer, 605-381-7408



RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, crews will begin a barrier repair project between the Piedmont service road and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. During the project, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane during working hours with reduced speeds. The Piedmont service road will be reduced to one lane controlled by stop signs during working hours. Closures at this location will be removed when the contractor is not actively working.

Barrier repair work is also scheduled to begin in late March on I-90 westbound adjacent to the exit 58 (Haines Avenue) off-ramp in Rapid City. This repair work will require westbound I-90 to be reduced to one lane during the duration of the work along with a reduced lane width on the westbound exit 58 (Haines Avenue) off-ramp.

The barrier repair project will include the removal of the damaged barrier and replacement with new concrete barrier. Motorists can expect reduced speeds to 45 mph with minor delays at both locations when workers are present. Travelers are asked to be alert for construction workers and equipment through each work zone.

The contractor on the repair project is J.V. Bailey, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, June 26, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-