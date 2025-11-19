October Brings Inspiring Drug Court Graduation Ceremony

The first day of October brought an inspiring Drug Court graduation ceremony in Courtroom C-10, that included a surprise appearance from DC Superior Court Chief Judge Milton Lee, who delivered an immense message of thanks to Judge Craig Iscoe for his tireless dedication to the Court and all the lives he has touched and helped to make better from his decisions on and off the bench. Judge Iscoe has served on the Court for the last 22 years and we are each in a better place because of his contributions to the institution and those that we serve.

Here is the message Judge Iscoe provided to the graduates and the dozens of others who packed the courtroom last month:

“After having the honor of presiding over Drug Court for almost four years and seeing first-hand the success and sobriety of so many graduates, it gives me immense pleasure to have the first group graduation ceremony in several years. We have had many individual graduations during those years, but it is wonderful that we will gather in a group to continue celebrating our graduates today. Throughout my time as presiding judge, my faith in Drug Court has only grown. Each graduate is a testament to the power of rehabilitation. Although I will soon no longer be the presiding judge of the Drug Court I will always remain proud of our graduates and their successes. The road to sobriety is not an easy one and the immense effort and determination it takes to succeed and overcome addiction deserves loud and enthusiastic applause. Each graduate faced unique challenges but, with the help of the Drug Court team, every graduate was able to receive tailored support that aided in their recovery from addiction. With the combined efforts of everyone involved in Drug Court and each graduating participant, Drug Court has proved, time and again, that it not only helps each individual graduate, but also helps the entire community. I hope that each and every one of you can take what you have learned as you move through life and continue to face challenges. The fight never stops, and some days will be harder than others. I hope that you will find inner strength and encouragement from your success thus far. You have demonstrated your ability to overcome obstacles, invest in yourself, and work hard toward obtaining a goal. After your great accomplishment, I hope that you feel prepared and excited to pursue and accomplish your next goals. Remember that even though you have graduated, you will continue to find support from all of us in the Drug Court. We believe in you and are immensely proud of you.”