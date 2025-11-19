Judge Demeo Presents at Clerkship Conference

On October 19, 2025, Associate Judge Demeo presented at the 2025 Robert E. Wone Judicial Clerkship & Internship Conference. Held at American University Washington's College of Law, the Wone Conference is an annual event bringing together judges and former clerks to provide underrepresented law students with information about clerkships and internships in a wide range of tribunals -- appellate, trial, federal, state, and administrative. Judge Demeo was part of a panel focused on State Trial & Superior Courts, inspiring the next generation of potential DC Court of Appeals and Superior Court clerks and interns!

