DC Superior Court Hosts First Annual Health and Wellness Fair

DC Superior Court’s first annual Health and Wellness Fair was a raging success on October 8, 2025. Dozens of vendors filled the first floor of the Moultrie Courthouse providing information AND resources to hundreds of our visitors throughout the day. From food displays to health care and legal aid providers and everything in-between, the judges that are a part of Superior Court’s Public Education and Court Independence Committee worked tirelessly in the months leading up to the big day, ensuring the Court is doing all that it can to be a part of the community, working to improve lives here and beyond by making those invaluable connections in our shared community.

And to everyone else, to include the amazing crew from Administrative Services, this was a total team effort that could not have been as successful as it was if it were not for the hard work and dedication by so many across the DC Courts.

So, mark you calendars. The second annual DC Superior Court Health and Wellness Fair is now set for September 16, 2026. See more photos from this landmark fair here.