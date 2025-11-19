Judge Ross Inspires High School Students at Fireside Chat

On October 29, 2025, Associate Judge Ross participated in a fireside chat at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in Washington, DC. Along with civil rights trial lawyer Yaida Ford, Judge Ross joined in a student-moderated discussion focused on their careers and the legal system. Judge Ross left the students thinking about how the court system needs them at all levels: court staff, lawyers, clerks, judges, and more. He encouraged students to dream big and be persistent in going after their dreams, whether in the legal field or anything else.

