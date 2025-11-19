Judge O'Connell Sworn In as Associate Judge for the DC Superior Court

On October 27, 2025, Judge Edward A. O'Connell was sworn in as an Associate Judge to the DC Superior Court. He is assigned to the Civil Division and is anticipated to be hearing cases in December 2025.

Judge O’Connell recently served as the Chief of Staff and Deputy General Counsel to the Inspector General for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, where he received two Special Act Awards for outstanding service.

Judge O’Connell began his legal career as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Baltimore City. He later served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, receiving numerous Special Achievement Awards. He served as a Community Prosecutor, addressing crime in specific neighborhoods in the District, and was active in Project LEAD, teaching elementary school students about citizenship and the Justice System.