Big traffic pattern change at Exit 161 begins Nov. 26

BISMARCK, N.D. — On Wednesday, Nov. 26, traffic at Exit 161 will shift to a new configuration that reflects the permanent flow for the completed I-94 interchange, expected next year. The most significant changes will affect eastbound I-94 and northbound Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway travelers.

Because many drivers navigate this area by routine and muscle memory, NDDOT urges the public to pay close attention and adjust to the new movements.

I-94 East

Exiting

Two exits are now in place:

161A: To travel south on Bismarck Expressway

on Bismarck Expressway 161B: To travel north on Centennial Road

Entering

If traveling northbound, keep right to use the new slip ramp before the traffic signal.

the traffic signal. No big changes traveling southbound. Left turn onto southeast ramp.

I-94 West

Exiting

No changes. The new exit ramp remains at the same location as the old.

Entering

If traveling northbound, keep right to use the new northeast loop ramp.

to use the new northeast loop ramp. No changes. The exit ramp remains in the same location as before.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution this winter as they adjust to the new traffic pattern. Construction will resume in spring 2026 to complete southeast ramp work, median curb islands, and inlaid pavement markings. Temporary traffic adjustments will be required at that time. Once work is finished, traffic will switch to the permanent configuration, with final project completion anticipated by late summer 2026.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.