Gordon Fraser Marks 18 Years of Impact in Creative Marketing for the Clean Beauty and Wellness Industry

Gordon Fraser celebrates 18 years in Creative Marketing

Celebrating 18 years, Gordon Fraser has driven innovation in creative marketing, clean beauty and wellness, shaping meaningful brand-consumer connections.

this is a testament to our leaders commitment to innovation and their building meaningful connections in the clean beauty & wellness space” — Gordon Fraser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Fraser and Associates, LLC is pleased to announce the celebration of 18 successful years in the health, beauty and wellness industry. Founded by Gordon Fraser, the company has consistently focused on providing innovative systems and expert guidance to individuals and organizations seeking to grow and enhance their lives in the clean beauty and wellness space.18 years ago, a team of expert creative-marketeers in Surrey, England, set out with a simple belief that premium clean, beauty and wellness should be available to all. That idea became the foundation of Gordon Fraser and Associates, LLC. This creative marketing company has spent the past 18 years helping leaders from the US and UK create opportunity and experience from the sale of products developed from the best of science and nature.“Beauty continues to be an exciting and thriving category. We expect beauty to be a $590 billion market by 2030, inclusive of the four core segments of beauty: color cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and hair care. We expect beauty to continue to grow at 5 percent over the next five years...” Kristi Weaver, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Since its inception in 2007, Gordon Fraser and Associates has been dedicated to promoting dynamic leadership and a holistic approaches to health. The company offers a range of services, including personalized beauty programs, nutritional guidance, wellness workshops and ongoing personal development. Over the years, it has built a reputation for excellence and commitment to client loyalty and satisfaction.“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all leadership teams, particularly those in the UK and the ongoing trust our clients have placed in us,” said Gordon Fraser, founder and member. “We're proud to have made a positive impact on the lives of so many individuals and organizations, and we look forward to continuing our mission of promoting health, wellness and prosperity in the community.”As part of the 18th-anniversary celebration, Gordon Fraser and Associates, LLC will host a special event at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, that includes informative sessions, product sampling and networking opportunities for clients and leaders. The event aims to highlight the importance of health and wellness and encourage individuals to take proactive steps in their wellness journeys.

