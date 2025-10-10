Skincare Expert Gordon Fraser Emphasizes the Importance of Year-Round SPF Use

Gordon Fraser

Gordon Fraser warns of the importance of sun-care protection as temperatures drop and the days shorten.

Incorporating SPF into your winter skincare routine is essential for protecting healthy skin year-round.” — Gordon Fraser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Fraser , founder of Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC, a global leader in plant-powered skincare, emphasizes the importance of protecting the skin from the sun throughout the year, not only during the summer months.As winter approaches, it is crucial to maintain awareness of sun protection, particularly regarding the use of sunscreen. Many people believe that sunscreen is only necessary during the summer months; however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light and that protection from UV rays is important all year.“The sun is the number one external cause of skin aging”, says Gordon Fraser. “Even in winter, more than 90% of UVA and UVB rays can pass through clouds, which means skin remains at risk on overcast days”.Fraser explains that cold weather can also cause the skin to dry out. Applying a broad-spectrum SPF helps lock in moisture and provides a protective barrier against harmful rays and the reflection of sunlight from snow. “Wearing SPF in the fall is just as important as in the summer months”, Fraser adds. “Even during winter, the apply sunscreen every two hours”.Regular use of sunscreen supports long-term skin health and helps reduce the risk of premature aging and skin cancer. UV damage is cumulative over time, and rays can still reach the skin indoors or inside vehicles through glass windows.As winter activities and celebrations increase, Gordon Fraser & Associates emphasizes that maintaining SPF protection in a daily routine remains a crucial step in promoting overall skin health. “It’s not about staying in the sun longer”, says Fraser, “it’s about staying safe and keeping skin healthy for years to come”.Individuals are encouraged to consult a healthcare professional regarding skincare concerns or before making changes to their skincare regimen.For more information on Gordon Fraser, please visit: www.gordonfraser.co or instagram About Gordon FraserGordon Fraser is a distinguished leader in the Wellness Industry. He possesses a deep expertise in sustainable, plant-based skincare and a passion for holistic well-being, empowering individuals through education and innovative skincare solutions. Since 2008, his commercial partnerships have generated over $500 million in accumulated product sales, solidifying his role in the clean beauty space, globally.SOURCE Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC

