Skincare Expert Gordon Fraser Highlights the Advancement of Niacinamide in Skincare Products

As the skincare industry continues to evolve, one ingredient has emerged as a game-changer in the quest for healthier, more radiant skin: Niacinamide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niacinamide, also known as Vitamin B3, has gained attention in the skincare industry for its multifaceted benefits. This ingredient is increasingly being incorporated into a variety of skincare products, appealing to a wide range of consumers seeking effective solutions for their skin concerns.A recent study by from the American Academy of Dermatology , revealed that a topical niacinamide containing product provided an array of effects on facial skin, improving appearance of texture, hyperpigmentation, and red blotchiness as observed previously. In addition, there were improvements in wrinkles, firmness (elasticity), and sallowness (yellowing)."We are excited to see niacinamide gaining traction in the skincare community," says Gordon Fraser , of Gordon Fraser and Associates, LLC. "Its scientifically backed benefits make it an essential ingredient for anyone looking to enhance their skincare routine."Niacinamide offers several potential benefits, including:• Enhanced Skin Barrier Function: Niacinamide may help strengthen the skin's natural barrier, supporting moisture retention and protection against environmental stressors.• Anti-Inflammatory Properties: The ingredient is known for its soothing effects, which can help reduce redness and irritation, making it suitable for sensitive skin types.• Improvement in Skin Texture: Regular use of niacinamide may contribute to a smoother skin texture and a reduction in the appearance of enlarged pores.• Anti-Aging Effects: Research suggests that niacinamide can support collagen production, which may help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.• Oil Regulation: Niacinamide has the potential to balance oil production, which may benefit individuals with oily or combination skin. Dr Karam , MD, Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon and founder of Karam, stresses, "If you’re serious about anti-aging and skin health, then it’s a great time to learn more about the versatility and benefits that Niacinamide has to offer".Niacinamide can be easily incorporated into existing skincare regimens through serums, moisturizers, cleansers and even eye masks. As consumers increasingly seek effective and reliable solutions for their skincare concerns, niacinamide stands out as a trusted ally. For more information about niacinamide and its applications in skincare, please visit www.gordonfraser.co

