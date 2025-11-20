Harley-Davidson Military Unveils New Collection

Harley-Davidson Military Unveils New Website

H-D Military debuts new home with fresh designs, easier shopping, and officially licensed Harley-Davidson® Military apparel for the U.S. military community.

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harley-Davidson Military announced the official launch of HDMilitary.com, a redesigned online home built for service members, veterans, and supporters who want to honor their military story with officially licensed Harley-Davidsonapparel. H-D Military was created to recognize the shared spirit between Harley-Davidson and the U.S. Armed Forces. As part of the Overseas Military Sales Corporation, H-D Military continues the longstanding relationship between Harley-Davidsonand Military AutoSource and carries that connection beyond motorcycle sales.The new website strengthens that tradition while giving the military community a modern, seamless way to shop for exclusive designs created just for them.The H-D Military Collection features tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and headwear that celebrate the bases, duty stations, and overseas tours that define military life. Every design is officially licensed Harley-Davidsonapparel and created specifically for active-duty service members, veterans, families, and anyone who values the bond between Harley-Davidson and the military. Each piece tells a story, from memories made on a base to the pride of an overseas assignment.The new HDMilitary.com delivers a faster and more intuitive shopping experience with:• Clean, mobile-friendly navigation• A simplified checkout with secure payment options such as PayPal, Shop Pay, and Buy with Prime• Fast, reliable shipping powered by Amazon fulfillment• Fresh apparel, updated graphics, and the newest additions to the H-D Military lineupWith the holiday season approaching, the launch arrives at the perfect moment for customers looking for gifts that blend Harley heritage with military tradition.H-D Military is proud to continue its role within the OMSC legacy of serving the U.S. military community. The new HDMilitary.com reflects that commitment and marks the next step in uniting Harley-Davidson’s iconic heritage with the enduring spirit of the Armed Forces.

