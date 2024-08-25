Military AutoSource Announces 7th Annual Operation Homeward Bound

2024 Operation Homeward Bound $7,500 in Prizes Military AutoSource

For the 7th year, Military AutoSource (MAS), the exclusive DoD-authorized car-buying program for U.S. Military overseas has launched Operation Homeward Bound.

MAS is honored to extend this level of support to our dedicated service members. Operation Homeward Bound is one of the many ways we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the military community.” — David Goldring, Chairman and CEO

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the seventh consecutive year, Military AutoSource (MAS), the exclusive DoD-authorized car-buying program for U.S. Military overseas, has partnered with the Ford Motor Company to launch Operation Homeward Bound This initiative underscores the commitment of MAS to support service members stationed or deployed overseas, offering them a chance to reconnect with loved ones back home.This year, $7,500 will be awarded to three service members - each receiving a $2,500 Delta Gift Card. Winners will be selected based on the compelling stories shared in their submissions.In the face of deployment, rigorous training, and prolonged separation, the hope of reuniting with family and friends serves as a beacon for service members stationed far from home. Through this annual contest, our mission is to facilitate heartfelt reunions that mean so much to our OCONUS military community.Participants are invited to share their story and describe a significant life event, milestone, or the circumstances driving their desire to return home. Alternatively, service members can nominate a fellow military member, highlighting why they are deserving of this prize, which helps offset the substantial cost of overseas travel.

