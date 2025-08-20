Military AutoSource Announces 8th Annual Operation Homeward Bound

2025 Operation Homeward Bound

In partnership with Ford, Operation Homeward Bound awards $7,500 in Delta Gift Cards to U.S. service members stationed or deployed overseas.

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military AutoSource (MAS), the exclusive DoD-authorized car-buying program for U.S. Military overseas, has once again partnered with Ford to launch the 8th Annual Operation Homeward Bound In collaboration with the 65th anniversary of MAS, this program supports service members stationed or deployed overseas, offering them the opportunity to reunite with family and friends back home.$7,500 in prizes will be awarded to three lucky U.S. Service Members, with each winner receiving a $2,500 Delta Gift Card. Winners will be chosen based on the compelling and heartfelt stories they share in their submissions.Long deployments, grueling training, and the weight of extended separations can strain even the strongest military families. Operation Homeward Bound is here to close that distance, by turning long-awaited homecomings into truly unforgettable moments of joy and togetherness.Participants are invited to share their personal story, whether it’s a meaningful milestone, a life-changing event, or simply the reason they long to come home. Service members can also nominate a fellow member of the military community, explaining why that person deserves this chance to win. The prize helps ease the burden of overseas travel, making it possible to be there for the moments that truly matter.“Military AutoSource is proud to be able to provide this level of community support for our hard-working service members,” explains David Goldring, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Military Sales Corporation, the parent company of Military AutoSource. “Operation Homeward Bound is just one of the ways we can show our commitment and dedication to the military community.”About Military AutoSource (MAS)For 65 years, Military AutoSource (MAS) has proudly served the OCONUS U.S. Military community as the exclusive, DoD and Exchange-authorized factory-direct car-buying program. Designed specifically by and for military personnel, MAS understands the unique demands and challenges of military life.Through the MAS program, service members stationed, deployed, or on TDY overseas can purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle for delivery in the U.S. or to more than fifty overseas duty stations.

