100 Women in Finance Celebrates 13th Annual Hong Kong Gala Honoring Lisa Johnson

ILA Honoree Lisa Johnson, CEO of Eldridge Capital Management, with 100WF COO/CDO Kellan Brown at the 13th Annual Hong Kong Gala. 100WF members and the Gala Committee with honoree Lisa Johnson and 100WF COO/CDO Kellan Brown. Lisa Johnson accepts the 2025 APAC Industry Leadership Award on stage at the 13th Annual Hong Kong Gala.

An inspiring evening at Cloud 39 that raised more than HKD 4 million to support mentorship, leadership, and opportunity for young women in Hong Kong.

Success is never something you climb toward alone — it is something you build by lifting others as you rise.” — Lisa Johnson, CEO Eldridge Capital Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF) hosted its 13th Annual Hong Kong Gala on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Cloud 39 at The Henderson, bringing together more than 300 leaders from across the finance community for an inspiring evening celebrating leadership, mentorship, and community.The Gala raised more than HKD 4 million, with proceeds supporting programs in Hong Kong that empower women in finance, particularly young women beginning their careers. This year’s fundraising spotlighted LaunchMe, 100WF’s six-month structured mentorship program that connects students and early-career professionals with senior leaders in finance.The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 APAC Industry Leadership Award to Lisa Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge Capital Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.With more than 25 years of leadership experience across Asia, Johnson was recognized for her exceptional contributions and her enduring commitment to advancing women in finance. A co-founder of the 100WF Singapore location and member of the 100WF Global Council, she was honored for exemplifying excellence, integrity, and mentorship – qualities that define the 100WF community.Reflecting on the moment, Johnson shared:“So often in our careers, we focus on the next goal, the next deal, the next challenge — and we forget to pause and recognize the impact we have on others along the way. Connection has always been at the heart of what I do. Success is never something you climb toward alone — it is something you build by lifting others as you rise.”The evening opened with Welcome Remarks from Connie Phillips and Candice Yip, Hong Kong Gala Co-Chairs, followed by an address from Kellan Brown, Chief Development and Operating Officer of 100WF.Brown highlighted the importance of the LaunchMe program in driving meaningful progress for emerging talent entering the industry. “When senior leaders make the intentional choice to guide, advocate for, and open doors for the next generation, we accelerate equity in finance with real, measurable impact — and the support we saw tonight allows us to expand our reach across Hong Kong."A spirited Live Auction led by Oliver Kadhim, Head of Institutional Client Group, Asia for HSBC, and a heartfelt Make an Impact appeal inspired attendees to give generously. Musical performances by Andrew D’Azevedo, Annabelle Ho, and Hui Lok Mang added elegance and energy to the celebration.100 Women in Finance extends sincere thanks to the generous sponsors of the 2025 Hong Kong Gala for their partnership and support: AIA, Akin, Barclays, Bloomberg, BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Citadel, Citi, Eldridge, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Marshall Wace, Millennium, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Oasis, Point72, Polymer, Prelude Capital, Schonfeld, Société Générale, and UBS.Their support enables 100WF to strengthen mentorship networks, advance educational programs, and expand career opportunities for women and girls in Hong Kong.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance (100WF) is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. Through education, peer engagement, and mentorship, 100WF connects more than 10,000 members worldwide to advance diversity of thought, leadership, and opportunity in the financial sector.To learn more, visit www.100women.org

