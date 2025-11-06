100 Women in Finance Raises $1 Million at 24th Annual New York Gala Honoring Jody Gunderson of AB CarVal

Industry Leadership Award (ILA) honoree Jody Gunderson, Managing Principal of AB CarVal, speaks at the 100 Women in Finance New York Gala, reflecting that “every chance to contribute is also a chance to grow.” 100 Women in Finance Board members with ILA honoree Jody Gunderson at the New York Gala, joined by CEO Rehana Farrell and COO Kellan Brown. “For over 20 years, I’ve been a walking billboard for 100 Women in Finance — because this community has been my support system, my education, and my philanthropy.” — Kristin Mott

A Night of Purpose, Connection, and Celebration at Cipriani 42nd Street Raises $1M for Women in Finance

This event marks a new beginning as we work to change the game for women in finance—fostering open conversations about barriers and how each of us can be more aware and inclusive.” — Rehana Farrell, CEO, 100 Women in Finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 450 leaders from across the global finance industry joined 100 Women in Finance (100WF) on November 5 at Cipriani 42nd Street for its 24th Annual New York Gala , raising $1 million to advance the organization’s mission to empower women at every career stage.The evening honored MFA Board Chair Jody Gunderson, Managing Principal at AB CarVal, with the 2025 Americas Industry Leadership Award for her exceptional leadership and commitment to advancing women’s representation in finance.“It just shows what a combination of opportunity, support, risk-taking, and tenacity can do over time — and how powerful it is when organizations like 100 Women in Finance invest in helping people grow,” said Jody Gunderson.Hosted by Leslie Picker of CNBC, the evening featured remarks by Kristin Mott, Founder and Managing Partner of Amberlake Capital; Rehana Farrell, CEO of 100 Women in Finance; Kellan Brown, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer of 100 Women in Finance; Anastasiia Klimova, 2026 100WF Committee Chair for the LaunchMe Mentorship Program ; and Heather Wyckoff, Partner at Alston & Bird LLP — celebrating mentorship, connection, and the collective impact of the 100WF community.100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit organization with more than 10,000 members across 33 locations worldwide. Through professional development, education, mentorship, and community engagement, the organization is shaping a more inclusive finance industry—one where women can advance, lead, and thrive.The organization extends heartfelt thanks to the 2025 New York Gala sponsors and partners whose generosity made the evening possible: AB CarVal, Citadel Securities, D.E. Shaw & Co., Moore Capital Management LP, Morgan Stanley, PwC, Two Sigma, Balyasny, Blackstone, Blue Owl, CIBC, Deltroit Asset Management, Hudson River Trading, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Northern Trust, Point72, Renaissance Technologies LLC, RockCreek, Ropes & Gray, Tower Research Capital LLC, Walleye Capital, BDO, 400 Capital Management, Carbon Arc, Citco, Franklin Templeton, Morgan Lewis, Alston & Bird LLP, LifeHikes, Jones Road and M.M.LaFleur.“This event marks a new beginning as we work to change the game for women in finance—fostering open conversations about barriers and how each of us can be more aware and inclusive,” said Rehana Farrell, CEO of 100 Women in Finance. “Our mission has always been about creating opportunity, connection, and visibility for women in finance—and the Gala is a powerful reflection of that shared purpose.”“The energy and generosity in the room were extraordinary,” added Kellan Brown, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer of 100 Women in Finance. “Every contribution helps expand our mentorship programs, elevate more women into leadership roles, and ensure the future of finance reflects the diversity of talent within it.”As 100 Women in Finance approaches its 25th Anniversary in 2026, the success of this year’s Gala sets the tone for a milestone year ahead—celebrating progress, partnership, and a shared vision of equity and opportunity for women in finance worldwide.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance (100WF) is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. Through education, peer engagement, and mentorship, 100WF connects more than 10,000 members worldwide to advance diversity of thought, leadership, and opportunity in the financial sector.Website: https://100women.org ###

