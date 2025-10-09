100 Women in Finance Marks 2,000th Education Event Hosted by Wellington Management in New York

Celebrating decades of empowering professionals through education and leadership development in finance

For 24 years, we’ve created a space where women’s voices matter — this milestone reflects both our impact and our continued mission to advance equity in finance.” — Rehana Farrell, CEO, 100 Women in Finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF) celebrated a major milestone on October 7, 2025, with its 2,000th Education Event, Trailblazers Redefining Asset Management, hosted at Wellington Management ’s New York offices. This milestone underscores the organization’s longstanding commitment to its Education pillar, delivering programs that inspire, inform, and advance finance professionals at every career stage.The event featured a panel of industry leaders, including Jean Hynes, CEO of Wellington Management, Sara Devereux, Global Head of Fixed Income at Vanguard, and Joan Solotar, Global Head of Private Wealth at Blackstone. Sandhya Douglas, Head of Strategy at Wellington Management, served as moderator. The discussion explored emerging opportunities in public and private markets and offered insights on leadership in today’s investment landscape."For 24 years, we have created a space where women's voices matter," said Rehana Farrell, CEO of 100 Women in Finance. "Our education programs provide a platform for members to exchange insights and build their networks while providing visibility for their expertise to help them advance professionally. This milestone reflects the progress we have made across the global finance industry and serves as a call to action to continue to strive to make it a true meritocracy.”“I felt truly honored to participate in this 100 Women in Finance Education Event and was immensely proud that Wellington could host this milestone gathering,” said Jean Hynes. “It was an incredible experience to stand alongside inspiring industry colleagues and friends, and to be in the company of remarkable women and men who are leading the future of asset management.”Driven by its global event committees across 33 locations spanning six continents, 100 Women in Finance hosts over 250 education-focused events annually. The New York event marked the culmination of these efforts, continuing the organization’s mission to connect members with leading perspectives, foster thought leadership, and champion talent development, ensuring that education remains central to advancing leadership in finance.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the finance industry by empowering professionals through education, mentorship, and leadership programs. With members in 30+ locations worldwide and supported by over 600 volunteers and corporate partners, 100WF delivers programs that inform, inspire, and develop the next generation of finance leaders. Guided by its Vision 30/40, the organization aims for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women.org to learn more.###

