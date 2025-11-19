Perfai Brings One-Prompt App Security to Tele-Health

A single-prompt to get instant testing, auto-fixing, and safer patient experiences.

The last three years pushed healthcare into an era it wasn’t prepared for. Med-apps handle critical PHI and deal with critical evolving threats, meaning vulnerability detection must evolve faster.” — Atef Ahmed

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfai has released a new one-prompt testing experience for tele-health and EHR companies that makes it possible to auto-test and auto-fix app and security issues with a single prompt. This update gives healthcare teams a faster and safer way to protect patient apps as threats and software bugs keep changing. Built to address the critical security threats inside modern medical apps, the new capabilities bring autonomous testing, auto-fix intelligence, and continuous validation to a sector where patient experience and data integrity depend on flawless systems.Most testing methods have not kept up with the rapid adoption of telehealth apps. Many medical platforms still rely on manual QA or scheduled penetration tests. These methods only check the app at a single moment in time with limited coverage. They often miss new or sudden issues that appear when the app is used in the real world. As a result, problems are found only after patients experience them, or when malicious actors exploit these issues.Perfai’s system uses multi-model AI agents that explore real patient flows, look for strange behavior, and find issues that manual testing rarely catches. When a problem is discovered, Perfai can create a fix, apply it, and test it again with no extra work from the engineering team.During recent deployments in tele-health platforms, Perfai found issues that were missed for months. In a single breach, specialist data, consultation transcripts, health records, and billing information were exposed to individuals outside the approved access group, creating a major privacy risk.Perfai’s pen-testing categories were applied by the autonomous agents to secure apps and ensure compliance with privacy laws. Within hours, 145 endpoints were secured against 62 vulnerabilities. These results show how much coverage the multi-model agents provide. This makes the app safer for both patients and providers. The full case study is shared here: TeleHealth Success Story The new platform update helps tele-health and EHR companies protect their systems with less effort and more speed. As digital care continues to grow, healthcare teams need tools that can find and fix problems at the same pace. Perfai delivers this by bringing true continuous testing and self-healing app behavior to medical software.About PerfaiPerfai is a fully automated testing platform that uses AI agents to explore apps, detect issues, and create fixes. It removes the stress of manual testing and gives teams a faster way to improve their software. MedTech teams can now catch hidden bugs, protect user data, and keep their systems running well. Perfai gives teams the tools they need to build strong, dependable software.

