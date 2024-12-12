Submit Release
PerfAI Wins “Best in DevOps” and “Innovator of the Year” Awards at APIWorld

PerfAI logo for API Privacy Compliance and Security Test Automations Platform

Leading tech startup based out of SF

Co-Founder and CEO Intesar Mohammed delivering a presentation on API privacy compliance, security, and governance advancements.

Co-Founder & CEO Intesar Mohammed talks about developments in API Privacy Compliance, Security, and Governance.

Screenshot of the API Privacy and Security Test Automations Dashboard showcasing key metrics and insights

PerfAI User Dashboard

AI Platform for accurate API Privacy Compliance, Security, and Governance Test Automations — Reports on hidden issues with your APIs.

The greatest asset to our clients is the accuracy of our test automations, allowing businesses to focus on development and innovations rather than spending hundreds of hours writing and running tests.”
— Intesar Shannan Mohammed (Co-Founder & CEO)
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerfAI, the API Privacy Compliance and Security Testing Platform, was honored for its double victory at API World 2024, where it was awarded “Best in DevOps” and “Innovator of the Year.”

Amongst businesses considered, PerfAI — alongside Co-Founder & CEO, Intesar Mohammed — were awarded for their innovative approach on API Testing automations and solutions.

With over a decade in the API industry, the PerfAI team has cracked the code on how to automate API Privacy Compliance, Security, and Governance testing with their new AI platform. Identifying a gap that had yet to be addressed — concerning the growing cyber threats and hundreds of developer hours dedicated to aggressively resolving data leaks & vulnerabilities — PerfAI is able to proactively detect, catalog, and remediate issues, providing instant results.

PerfAI has established the industry’s first set of standards which combine Governance, alongside Security and Privacy. This way businesses can streamline best-practices and ensure compliance with major regulations. The AI Agent goes beyond the OWASP Top-10 checklist to address unchecked security issues. Clients can acquire verification badges from PerfAI to establish trust in their application.

From the PerfAI Team: It isn’t about monetizing on the growing threats against data leaks — that’s what hackers do. We plan to standardize API testing across all industries so that sensitive data stays private and businesses can remain compliant with governing policies. And so our pricing reflects this goal.


