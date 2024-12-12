PerfAI Wins “Best in DevOps” and “Innovator of the Year” Awards at APIWorld
Co-Founder & CEO Intesar Mohammed talks about developments in API Privacy Compliance, Security, and Governance.
AI Platform for accurate API Privacy Compliance, Security, and Governance Test Automations — Reports on hidden issues with your APIs.
Amongst businesses considered, PerfAI — alongside Co-Founder & CEO, Intesar Mohammed — were awarded for their innovative approach on API Testing automations and solutions.
With over a decade in the API industry, the PerfAI team has cracked the code on how to automate API Privacy Compliance, Security, and Governance testing with their new AI platform. Identifying a gap that had yet to be addressed — concerning the growing cyber threats and hundreds of developer hours dedicated to aggressively resolving data leaks & vulnerabilities — PerfAI is able to proactively detect, catalog, and remediate issues, providing instant results.
PerfAI has established the industry’s first set of standards which combine Governance, alongside Security and Privacy. This way businesses can streamline best-practices and ensure compliance with major regulations. The AI Agent goes beyond the OWASP Top-10 checklist to address unchecked security issues. Clients can acquire verification badges from PerfAI to establish trust in their application.
From the PerfAI Team: It isn’t about monetizing on the growing threats against data leaks — that’s what hackers do. We plan to standardize API testing across all industries so that sensitive data stays private and businesses can remain compliant with governing policies. And so our pricing reflects this goal.
