PerfAI Wins 'Best in DevOps' Award Making AI-Built Apps Safer and More Reliable

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerfAI , the agentic AI platform transmogrifying how developers secure and ship AI-generated applications, has been named Best in DevOps at the 2025 API Awards., the world’s largest API and microservices conference. Selected by a panel of more than 400 industry advisors, the award highlights PerfAI’s breakthrough in solving risks inside vibe-coded apps (one of software’s fastest-growing problems).Vibe-coded apps are built in minutes with tools like Replit, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude, WindSurf, Gemini, Lovable, and Codeium However, PerfAI’s research shows these apps contain twice as many vulnerabilities and functional issues as traditionally coded software. From data leaks to broken authentication and exploitable business logic flaws, these risks can lead to costly breaches and downtime.And so PerfAI gives developers a safety net. With a simple natural-language prompt like:“Auto-test and auto-fix my apps for security and quality issues at myapp.replit.com”The platform runs 1,000+ automated tests, flags critical issues, and applies instant auto-fixes; essentially, compressing months of testing activities into minutes.Case Studies: AI-Assisted Coding Apps Copilot-Generated Application : Within minutes, PerfAI flagged hundreds of critical issues across thousands of endpoints, including exposed storage paths and flawed access control. These vulnerabilities passed traditional pentesting and QA teams. Large Replit-Based App : PerfAI uncovered systemic leaks and broken authentication paths missed by manual QA, auto-fixing them and preventing potential compliance disasters.Across projects, PerfAI found that vibe-coded apps carried 2x the vulnerabilities of manual-coded projects. Manual builds aren’t flawless either, but the scale of risk in AI-generated code is undeniable.Full-Stack Vibe-App Security & QualityPerfAI began by testing SaaS apps but now delivers full-stack testing built for AI-generated software. The platform integrates directly with the leading AI coding assistants developers already use, making it the go-to partner for securing vibe-coded apps at scale.Co-Founder & CEO at PerfAI commented:“Developers won’t have to choose between speed and safety. Their vibe-coded apps are tested for security vulnerabilities and quality issues, and then those issues are auto-fixed before every patch, every update, or deployment in general.”About PerfAIPerfAI is an AI-native agentic testing platform built for modern development. It runs 1,000+ custom automated tests on applications, identifies critical vulnerabilities and functional flaws, and applies instant auto-fixes without engineering lift. PerfAI is trusted by teams building with Replit, Copilot, Cursor, Claude, WindSurf, Gemini, Lovable, and Codeium, ensuring that vibe-coded apps launch securely, reliably, and ready for scale.

