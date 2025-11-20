Ice Barrel Introduces At-Home Cold Therapy Solutions Ahead of Black Friday

Ice Barrel

Wellness Innovator Announces Limited-Time Savings on Revolutionary Upright Cold Plunge

Nowhere in nature do you see a creature go into the fight-or-flight response and then proceed to lie down in a rested position” — Wyatt Ewing

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ice Barrel, the leader in cold therapy announces limited time savings with up to 30% off products from November 20th through December 2nd, available on both IceBarrel.com and Amazon. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion makes the brand's signature upright cold plunge experience, trusted by professional athletes and wellness enthusiasts nationwide, more accessible during the season when recovery and self-care matter most.Founded in 2017 by Wyatt Ewing in his garage during a challenging period marked by stress, burnout, and depression, Ice Barrel emerged from a deeply personal need for transformation. Ewing discovered cold therapy's life-changing power and became frustrated with existing options, cold showers that didn't deliver deep benefits and bathtubs that required awkward positioning and constant ice replenishment. His solution revolutionized the industry: an upright, portable cold plunge barrel designed to mimic the natural experience of jumping into a cold lake or river. In May 2025, Sunlighten, the global leader in science-backed infrared light, acquired key assets from Ice Barrel. By bringing together the leaders in infrared and cold therapy, the two brands are expanding access to contrast therapy through a wellness network defined by superior quality, breakthrough innovation, and user empowerment."Nowhere in nature do you see a creature go into the fight-or-flight response and then proceed to lie down in a rested position," says Wyatt Ewing, Founder and CEO of Ice Barrel. "I had to get this practice out of a bathtub and into the position you get in when you get into a cold lake or river. We're dedicated to empowering individuals to incorporate cold therapy into their daily lives, unlocking personal growth and community connection."Ice Barrel's signature upright design isn't just different, it's engineered for maximum benefit. The vertical positioning supports the body's natural fight-or-flight response, enhancing parasympathetic nervous system activation for faster recovery and deeper relaxation. This design has earned endorsement from professional athletes, health experts, and top influencers who recognize the advantage of proper body positioning during cold exposure.The Black Friday promotion features Ice Barrel's complete product line, each crafted with years of meticulous design that ensures thick walls, durability, and longevity:Ice Barrel 300 – The compact powerhouse, shorter and wider for easier entry and exit without a step stool. Fully insulated with built-in chiller ports, it's ideal for warmer climates and fits body types up to 6' and 300 pounds. Perfect for those prioritizing portability and space efficiency.Ice Barrel 500 – The ultimate cold therapy tool and the most insulated cold plunge product on the market. Featuring built-in gripped texture steps, an internal seat for comfortable submersion, and generous interior space, it accommodates most body types up to 7 feet tall. With chiller ports and superior insulation, it's designed for serious recovery enthusiasts and high-volume use.Every Ice Barrel is proudly made in the USA from 100% recycled linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)—a non-toxic, BPA-free, medical-grade material chosen for durability and safety. The manufacturing process employs sustainable practices whenever possible, reflecting Ice Barrel's commitment to wellness that extends beyond individual health to environmental responsibility. All products are covered by a limited 3 year warranty and resist UV fading, designed to last years whether used indoors or outdoors.Cold therapy offers scientifically supported benefits including reduced inflammation, immune system support, muscle recovery, anxiety relief, and enhanced mental resilience. Ice Barrel's approach makes these benefits accessible without complicated setup, power requirements, or professional training. Simply fill with water, connect the Ice Barrel Chiller, only available at icebarrel.com, and experience 2-10 minutes of transformative cold immersion.Through strategic partnership with Space Command , the San Diego-based Amazon agency, Ice Barrel's Black Friday event ensures customers nationwide can access premium cold therapy solutions with the same level of quality and support the brand has built its reputation on.Ice Barrel's lightweight design (55 pounds empty) allows for true portability—move it from garage to backyard, take it to events, or bring it on road trips. The Easy-Flow drainage system connects to standard garden hoses for hassle-free water changes. Setup requires no tools, no plumbing, and approximately 10 minutes, making cold therapy accessible to anyone ready to embrace the discomfort that leads to growth.This Black Friday represents more than savings, it's an invitation to join a community of individuals who've discovered that adventure waits just past your comfort zone, that cold therapy isn't a trend but a transformation, and that investing in recovery is investing in your best self.About Ice BarrelIce Barrel was founded in 2017 by Wyatt Ewing, who created the original upright cold-plunge barrel in his garage after experiencing cold therapy’s transformative impact on stress, burnout, and depression. In May 2025, Sunlighten, the global leader in science-backed infrared light, acquired Ice Barrel, uniting the leaders in infrared and cold therapy to expand access to contrast therapy through a shared wellness network defined by superior quality, breakthrough innovation, and user empowerment.Based in Kansas City and manufactured in the USA using 100% recycled materials, Ice Barrel has become a recognized leader in accessible at-home cold therapy. Its mission is to make cold therapy as easy as possible, empowering people to build personalized recovery routines with maximum benefit.

