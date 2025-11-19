FBiH Parliamentary Committees and OSCE hold Thematic Session on Strengthening Systemic Responses to Domestic Violence and Violence Against Women and Children

Sarajevo, 19 November 2025 — Leading into the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, observed annually around the world from 25 November to 10 December, the relevant parliamentary committees of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), in co-operation with the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), held a thematic session, on Systemic Responses to Domestic Violence and Violence against Women in the FBiH, including Issues of Systemic Responses to Cases of Violence against Children.

The Committee on Gender Equality and the Committee on Security of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the FBiH, together with the Committee on the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms and the Committee on Gender Equality of the House of Peoples of the Parliament of the FBiH, jointly organized the session.

This high-level gathering brought together lawmakers to strengthen institutional efforts to prevent and address domestic violence, violence against women, and violence against children, with an emphasis on the effective implementation of existing legislation.

The session focused on two main objectives:

Review of the progress in implementing the Law on the Protection from Domestic Violence and Violence against Women in the FBiH, including the adoption of secondary legislation, professional training, and other essential measures. Examining key components of the systemic response to cases of violence against children, focusing on improving institutional efficiency, co-ordination, and accountability.

The participating committees agreed upon a set of recommendations outlining concrete next steps to strengthen the practical application of the law and institutional accountability.

Improving institutional responses to gender-based violence, domestic violence, violence against women, and violence against children - including effective multi-sectoral co-ordination, enforcement of laws, and institutional accountability – protects victims, reinforces the rule of law, and builds public trust. These efforts contribute to overall stability and security by upholding BiH’s commitments to international standards regarding human rights and gender equality, including OSCE commitments.

This thematic session is part of the Mission’s long-standing efforts to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Complementing today’s event in Sarajevo, and in recognition of the wide-spread impact of gender-based violence, the Mission will also support a series of related thematic sessions involving the working bodies of the Assembly of Tuzla Canton, the Assembly of West Herzegovina Canton, and the Assembly of Brčko District of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Mission’s 2025 campaign will conclude with a strategic dialogue on 10 December in Banja Luka.