OSCE Mission Supports BiH’s Cyber Resilience and Digital Transformation

SARAJEVO, 19 November 2025 – With digital transformation accelerating across all sectors, Bosnia and Herzegovina has a unique opportunity to strengthen its cybersecurity framework and ensure a safer digital future for its citizens.

The OSCE Annual Cybersecurity Forum 2025 brought together more than 100 policymakers, institutional leaders, regulators, academics, private sector representatives, and young professionals. They explored how the country can build greater cyber resilience and close existing gaps, including the absence of a state-level cybersecurity strategy, dedicated legislation, and a national Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), while emphasizing the importance of co-ordination and knowledge-sharing across sectors.

Zahid Movlazada, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, noted: “As public services, financial systems, and critical infrastructure become increasingly digital, if Bosnia and Herzegovina puts robust protections in place, this will help safeguard citizens’ data, secure institutions, uphold national security, and strengthen public trust and economic growth. These steps will support the country’s digital transformation and long-term resilience.”

Cybersecurity is a core part of the OSCE’s comprehensive security agenda, supporting stability and co-operation in the digital sphere. The Mission continues to strengthen capacities, enhance cross-sector co-ordination, and advance OSCE cyber confidence-building measures, including Bosnia and Herzegovina’s engagement with Measure No. 14 on public-private partnerships and the exchange of good practices.

Held in partnership with the e-Transformation Cybersecurity Summit, the Forum underscored the Mission’s commitment to supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s digital growth grounded in robust cybersecurity principles.

An Exhibition Area complemented the event, featuring innovative projects and solutions created by youth and women from the Cybersecurity and ICT sectors. It offered participants hands-on insights, inspired collaboration, and encouraged new approaches to policy development and implementation, all with the shared goal of building a more secure and resilient digital ecosystem in Bosnia and Herzegovina.