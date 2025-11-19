OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media concludes official visit to Uzbekistan

VIENNA, 19 November 2025 - The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Ambassador Jan Braathu, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan on 16 November. During the visit, he held a series of high-level meetings focused on the ongoing reform of the media regulatory framework, the impact of digital transformation on journalism, and the implementation of OSCE commitments. The RFoM also met with representatives of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan to discuss areas of co-operation and mutual support.

Representative Braathu welcomed the co-operation between the Uzbek government and his Office on legal matters, including the joint RFoM and ODIHR legal review of the draft Information Code (2024) and the ongoing work on the draft Law on the Protection of Users of Online Platforms and Websites. He welcomed the authorities’ practice of conducting stakeholders’ consultations on legal matters and reiterated his readiness to provide additional expertise.

The safety of journalists was a central theme in all discussions, along with the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence poses to the media sector. Braathu recalled that the 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on the Safety of Journalists calls on all participating States to ensure that journalists can work freely and without fear of retaliation.

Furthermore, the Representative outlined areas for practical co-operation, including media literacy, trainings on journalists’ ethics, and workshops on police–media relations. He highlighted new resources available to participating States, such as the forthcoming UNESCO–RFoM Practical Manual for Journalists on Reporting the Environment and the RFoM’s Policy Manual on Safeguarding Media Freedom in the AI of Big Tech Platforms and AI.

While in Tashkent, Representative Braathu met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Muzaffarbek Madrakhimov and the Head of Communications and Press Secretary to the President, Sherzod Asadov. He also met with senior officials from the Legislative Chamber Committee on Innovative Development and Information Technologies, the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration, the Centre for Content Preparation for Mass Media under the Presidential Administration, the Inspection for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications ('Uzkomnazorat'), and the Public Foundation for the Support and Development of National Mass Media.

The Representative visited Bukhara and Samarkand, where he met with high-level representatives of the local governments and the heads of major local media outlets to discuss regional media developments.

“I appreciate the open and constructive engagement of my counterparts throughout the visit,” Representative Braathu said. “Continued dialogue, and inclusive processes in the development of laws affecting journalism are key to supporting a resilient, pluralistic media environment that serves the public interest. I look forward to continued co-operation with Uzbek authorities on the further implementation of OSCE media freedom commitments.”

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments. Learn more at www.osce.org/fom, Twitter: @OSCE_RFoM and on www.facebook.com/osce.rfom