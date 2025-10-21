Safewaze Named Top Workplace 2025 by Charlotte Magazine

Safewaze employees name Safewaze a great place to work

Our goal has always been to build a workplace where people feel seen, supported and motivated to grow.” — DJ Harker, VP People

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safewaze has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Charlotte Magazine. This year's award follows the company’s premier recognition in 2024.DJ Harker, VP of People for Safewaze, states, “Winning the Top Workplace Award for the second year in a row is meaningful because it’s based entirely on the feedback directly from our employees. Our goal has always been to build a workplace where people feel seen, supported and motivated to grow. When our people are engaged and fulfilled, it drives innovation, collaboration and lasting success for everyone.”This mindset is reflected by Safewaze employees themselves. One production team member shares, “Joining the Safewaze team has been one of the biggest blessings Iʼve received. All the staff is incredible, and management is over the top.”Companies are recognized based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. The confidential survey measures the employee experience and its component themes – such as respect, empowerment and personal development – aligning well with the Safewaze core values of Respect, Positivity, Urgency, Mastery and Precision.To see the full list of winners, visit Charlotte Magazine at topworkplaces.com/award/charlotte/2025 About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. safewaze.com For more information, contact:Jill K. Alexander, VP Marketing // 980-781-1914 // jill@safewaze.com

