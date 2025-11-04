GetHairMD Debuts NeoSystem, an Innovative At-Home Hair Care Solution for Its Partner Network

GetHairMD’s new NeoSystem empowers provider clinics with an exclusive, three-part at-home hair care solution that extends in-office results.

The NeoSystem [offers] our partner clinics a seamless way to bridge in-office treatments with at-home care.” — Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD, a national leader in physician-directed, non-invasive hair restoration is launching the NeoSystem, a proprietary at-home hair care line developed for GetHairMD partner clinics. The new three-part system allows providers to extend and enhance the results patients achieve through in-office treatments, strengthening outcomes and improving long-term satisfaction.GetHairMD holds the exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the NeoSystem line, ensuring that its patented, clinically validated formulation is available only through its physician-directed network.“At GetHairMD, we believe combination therapy is the key to real results,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “The NeoSystem reinforces that philosophy, offering our partner clinics a seamless way to bridge in-office treatments with at-home care. It’s about creating consistency, improving compliance, and ultimately, delivering better results for every patient.”The NeoSystem features three synergistic products that each play a role in a daily routine designed to support scalp health, strengthen follicles, and promote visibly fuller hair.The system includes a lightweight daily spray designed to refresh and nourish the scalp, helping maintain optimal conditions for healthy hair. Alongside it, a 2-in-1 conditioning shampoo gently cleanses while reinforcing the hair’s natural strength and shine. Together, they form an easy-to-follow at-home routine that supports and extends the benefits of in-clinic care without adding complexity.“NeoSystem was created to make meaningful clinical outcomes easier to sustain,” said John Carullo, Chief Innovation Officer at GetHairMD. “When providers give patients a straightforward, science-driven protocol to follow at home, we see higher compliance and a direct boost to the success of in-clinic programs. It’s innovation with purpose.”GetHairMD holds the exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the NeoSystem line. Each product features a patented formulation supported by robust clinical studies demonstrating measurable improvements in scalp health, follicular density, and overall hair vitality. This exclusive partnership allows GetHairMD providers to offer patients an advanced, clinically validated system unavailable anywhere else in the United States.Clinics and providers interested in learning more about NeoSystem are invited to attend GetHairMD’s upcoming webinar, “Silicon and Scalp Health: How NeoSystem Strengthens Hair from Within,” on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. ET. The session will feature Dr. Maria Fernanda Gavazzoni and Dr. Barry DiBernardo, who will walk through the science behind the products. Register to join the webinar About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. Its multi-modality programs combine AI-powered diagnostics, DNA-based personalization, and doctor-supervised care to deliver non-invasive, no-downtime treatment plans with success rates exceeding 90%. With over 70 locations nationwide, GetHairMD grants exclusive territories to leading practices to ensure quality and consistency of patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

