GetHairMD Partners with Dr. Neil A. Gordon to Bring Personalized, Non-Surgical Hair Restoration to Fairfield County, CT

Dr. Neil Gordon

Non-invasive hair loss solutions and protocols now available exclusively through Splitrock Surgical in Wilton, CT

His deep expertise in facial anatomy and natural aesthetics is exactly the caliber of leadership we seek when granting exclusive territory rights.” — Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splitrock Surgical has partnered with GetHairMD to introduce advanced, non-surgical hair restoration for their patients, expanding local access to the proven combination therapy hair restoration program.Led by Dr. Neil A. Gordon, an internationally recognized facial plastic surgeon, academic leader at Yale School of Medicine, and pioneer of deep-plane facial rejuvenation, Splitrock will now offer GetHairMD’s comprehensive program at Splitrock Surgical in Wilton. The partnership makes Splitrock Surgical the exclusive provider of GetHairMD protocols in the area, giving local patients convenient access to personalized, no-downtime options that complement surgical care when appropriate.“Patients come to us for natural results grounded in science,” said Dr. Neil A. Gordon, Medical Director of Splitrock Surgical. “GetHairMD’s platform aligns with that standard. By combining imaging diagnostics with DNA-guided protocols and a full suite of non-invasive therapies, we can address the true drivers of hair loss and create individualized plans that fit each patient’s biology and goals.”The GetHairMD program integrates multiple clinically studied modalities to address hair loss from several angles at once. Patients begin with AI-powered HairMetrix analysis to quantify baseline hair density and monitor progress, plus genomic testing to identify genetic predispositions and optimize medication and topical choices. Treatment plans may include clinical hair-growth laser therapy, specialized prescription topicals, targeted delivery devices to enhance absorption, patented at-home products, including premium bioavailable nutritional support—all designed to work together with no downtime. The multi-modality approach has achieved success rates exceeding 90% in appropriate candidates.“For Fairfield County and the greater New York metro, partnering with Dr. Gordon brings our most advanced protocols to a practice known worldwide for precision, outcomes, and patient safety,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “His deep expertise in facial anatomy and natural aesthetics is exactly the caliber of leadership we seek when granting exclusive territory rights. Local patients now have a premier, physician-directed destination for effective, non-surgical hair restoration.”Dr. Gordon’s credentials include double board certification (Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery; Otolaryngology), leadership roles in patient-safety research, extensive international lecturing and publications, and widely credited innovations in facial rejuvenation techniques. Splitrock Surgical operates within The Retreat at Split Rock in Wilton, CT—an integrated, fully accredited surgical center and aesthetic setting designed for privacy, comfort, and rapid recovery.About Splitrock SurgicalSplitrock Surgical, led by Neil A. Gordon, MD, is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice in Wilton, Connecticut, focused exclusively on the face and neck. Dr. Gordon is internationally recognized for advancing deep-plane facial rejuvenation and serves on the clinical faculty at Yale School of Medicine. Care is delivered within The Retreat at Split Rock, a state-licensed, fully accredited center designed for privacy, comfort, and superior outcomes. For more information, please visit: retreatatsplitrock.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. Its multi-modality programs combine AI-powered diagnostics, DNA-based personalization, and doctor-supervised care to deliver non-invasive, no-downtime treatment plans with success rates exceeding 90%. GetHairMD grants exclusive territories to leading practices to ensure quality and consistency of patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.