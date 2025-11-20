Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,445 in the last 365 days.

Turnkey 97-Acre Winery and Event Property to Sell at Absolute Auction Dec. 17

Aerial view of Chateau De Pique Winery in Seymour, Indiana, a 97-acre turnkey winery and event venue with vineyards, production buildings, and farmland, selling at absolute auction.

The expansive 97+/- acre Chateau De Pique Winery estate offers vineyards, production facilities, event venues, and turnkey infrastructure—now heading to absolute auction Dec. 17.

A turnkey 97-acre winery, brewery-capable operation, and event venue in Indiana will sell at absolute auction on Dec. 17, offering major investor potential.

PENDLETON, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 97-acre winery and event property in southern Indiana will be sold at absolute auction on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. EST. The property, known as Chateau De Pique Winery, includes production facilities, a tasting room, and multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces. The auction will be conducted by Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., with live and online bidding available.

Located near Seymour, the property features infrastructure for both wine and beer production, including fermentation tanks, brewing equipment, and temperature-controlled storage. The tasting room is open by appointment only and is situated alongside event areas capable of hosting weddings, corporate functions, and private gatherings. The acreage includes vineyard rows and open land suitable for future development, lodging, or expanded hospitality uses.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a fully equipped winery and event venue with strong operational potential,” said Nic Smock, president of Don Smock Auction Company. “Full-scale wine and beer production options, combined with established event spaces, give this property a level of versatility that is rarely available on the market.”

Auction Details:
• Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025
• Time: 11 a.m. EST
• Location: Chateau De Pique Winery, 6361 N County Road 760 E, Seymour, Ind.
• Format: Live and online bidding
• Deposit to Bid: $10,000 (cashier’s check or wire transfer; no wires accepted on auction day)
• Buyer’s Premium: 4 percent

Terms:
• Property sells absolute
• Sold as-is, where-is
• Not contingent on financing
• Purchase agreement executed auction day
• Closing within 30 days
• No credit cards accepted
• Ten percent nonrefundable deposit due auction day

Chateau De Pique opened in 2007 and has served as a regional venue for tastings, weddings, and community events. With production systems in place and a mix of finished and undeveloped acreage, the site presents options for investors, operators, or entrepreneurs seeking to expand or repurpose the property for agricultural, hospitality, or destination-use concepts.

Property details, photos, and auction terms are available at the official auction webpage.
For auction questions, contact Matt Scalf at 765-810-0644.
For media inquiries or assets, contact Melanie Brewer at mbrewer@adamgrubbmedia.com.

Melanie Brewer
Adam Grubb Media
+1 317-910-2601
mbrewer@adamgrubbmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Turnkey 97-Acre Winery and Event Property to Sell at Absolute Auction Dec. 17

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more