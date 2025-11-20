Turnkey 97-Acre Winery and Event Property to Sell at Absolute Auction Dec. 17

The expansive 97+/- acre Chateau De Pique Winery estate offers vineyards, production facilities, event venues, and turnkey infrastructure—now heading to absolute auction Dec. 17.

PENDLETON, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 97-acre winery and event property in southern Indiana will be sold at absolute auction on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. EST. The property, known as Chateau De Pique Winery, includes production facilities, a tasting room, and multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces. The auction will be conducted by Don Smock Auction Company, Inc ., with live and online bidding available.Located near Seymour, the property features infrastructure for both wine and beer production, including fermentation tanks, brewing equipment, and temperature-controlled storage. The tasting room is open by appointment only and is situated alongside event areas capable of hosting weddings, corporate functions, and private gatherings. The acreage includes vineyard rows and open land suitable for future development, lodging, or expanded hospitality uses.“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a fully equipped winery and event venue with strong operational potential,” said Nic Smock, president of Don Smock Auction Company. “Full-scale wine and beer production options, combined with established event spaces, give this property a level of versatility that is rarely available on the market.”Auction Details:• Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025• Time: 11 a.m. EST• Location: Chateau De Pique Winery, 6361 N County Road 760 E, Seymour, Ind.• Format: Live and online bidding• Deposit to Bid: $10,000 (cashier’s check or wire transfer; no wires accepted on auction day)• Buyer’s Premium: 4 percentTerms:• Property sells absolute• Sold as-is, where-is• Not contingent on financing• Purchase agreement executed auction day• Closing within 30 days• No credit cards accepted• Ten percent nonrefundable deposit due auction dayChateau De Pique opened in 2007 and has served as a regional venue for tastings, weddings, and community events. With production systems in place and a mix of finished and undeveloped acreage, the site presents options for investors, operators, or entrepreneurs seeking to expand or repurpose the property for agricultural, hospitality, or destination-use concepts.Property details, photos, and auction terms are available at the official auction webpage For auction questions, contact Matt Scalf at 765-810-0644.For media inquiries or assets, contact Melanie Brewer at mbrewer@adamgrubbmedia.com.

