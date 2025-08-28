Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,266 in the last 365 days.

Natural Stone & Tile Redefines the Showroom Experience in the Midwest

Laura and John Gunderman smiling and posing together at a formal event. Laura is wearing a black dress with a statement necklace and earrings, and John is dressed in a black suit jacket with a white shirt. They are standing close together, looking cheerful.

John and Laura Gunderman. Laura is the owner and CEO of Natural Stone and Tile and a 30-year veteran in the tile and surfaces industry.

Created by CEO Laura Gunderman, this one-of-a-kind showroom celebrates women in design through innovation and intentionality.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Stone & Tile (NST) has unveiled a new design experience that aims to transform how materials are explored and specified in the Midwest. More than a showroom, the space has been intentionally curated as a hub for innovation, education, and collaboration within the design and building industries.

Founded and led by Laura Gunderman, Owner and CEO, and a 30-year veteran in the tile and surfaces industry, NST’s new concept blends global design influences with local accessibility. The space is designed to serve both as a product library and an interactive venue for professionals across architecture, design, and construction.

Features of the New Showroom Include:
- An expansive tile library featuring marble, porcelain, ceramic, metal, glass, and natural stone sourced globally.
- Material selection support and educational resources available to the public (with trade-only sales).
- Flexible rental spaces including a full kitchen, conference rooms, and options for private or industry events.
- State-of-the-art design stations to facilitate client collaboration.

Upcoming Event: Haven Networking EventSeptember 9, 2025
To highlight this new chapter, Natural Stone & Tile will host the Haven Networking Event on Tuesday, September 9 at its Indianapolis showroom. The event is expected to draw professionals from across the home and design industries for an evening of networking and exploration. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the space, meet the NST team, and experience its unique offerings in an interactive setting.

“This showroom is where material meets meaning,” said Gunderman. “I wanted to create a place where ideas spark, where education empowers, and where the design community feels like it belongs.”

Natural Stone & Tile has served Central Indiana designers, architects, and builders for more than three decades. The launch of this new design experience underscores the company’s continued commitment to providing resources that inspire creativity and strengthen professional collaboration.

Laura Gunderman
Natural Stone and Tile
+1 317-863-5926
lauras@naturalstonetilegallery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Natural Stone & Tile Redefines the Showroom Experience in the Midwest

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more