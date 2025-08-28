Natural Stone & Tile Redefines the Showroom Experience in the Midwest

John and Laura Gunderman. Laura is the owner and CEO of Natural Stone and Tile and a 30-year veteran in the tile and surfaces industry.

Created by CEO Laura Gunderman, this one-of-a-kind showroom celebrates women in design through innovation and intentionality.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Stone & Tile (NST) has unveiled a new design experience that aims to transform how materials are explored and specified in the Midwest. More than a showroom, the space has been intentionally curated as a hub for innovation, education, and collaboration within the design and building industries.Founded and led by Laura Gunderman, Owner and CEO, and a 30-year veteran in the tile and surfaces industry, NST’s new concept blends global design influences with local accessibility. The space is designed to serve both as a product library and an interactive venue for professionals across architecture, design, and construction.Features of the New Showroom Include:- An expansive tile library featuring marble, porcelain, ceramic, metal, glass, and natural stone sourced globally.- Material selection support and educational resources available to the public (with trade-only sales).- Flexible rental spaces including a full kitchen, conference rooms, and options for private or industry events.- State-of-the-art design stations to facilitate client collaboration.Upcoming Event: Haven Networking Event September 9 , 2025To highlight this new chapter, Natural Stone & Tile will host the Haven Networking Event on Tuesday, September 9 at its Indianapolis showroom. The event is expected to draw professionals from across the home and design industries for an evening of networking and exploration. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the space, meet the NST team, and experience its unique offerings in an interactive setting.“This showroom is where material meets meaning,” said Gunderman. “I wanted to create a place where ideas spark, where education empowers, and where the design community feels like it belongs.”Natural Stone & Tile has served Central Indiana designers, architects, and builders for more than three decades. The launch of this new design experience underscores the company’s continued commitment to providing resources that inspire creativity and strengthen professional collaboration.

