Westfield Chamber of Commerce Presents the Inaugural "2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield" Event

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual 2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield, Indiana, event, set to take place on September 27.
— Courtney Albright, Director of Partner & Member Engagement
The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual "2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield, Indiana" event, set to take place on September 27, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Grand Park Events Center, located at 19000 Grand Park Blvd, Westfield, IN 46074.
This unique event offers an exceptional opportunity for attendees to experience the very best that Westfield has to offer, all under one roof. The "2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield" promises a remarkable blend of community engagement, networking, and an exquisite culinary journey.
Exhibitors at the Showcase and Taste of Westfield will have the chance to spotlight their businesses and connect with potential customers and fellow businesses in what is anticipated to be one of the largest networking events of the year. Businesses of all types are invited to participate, with the deadline for exhibitor registration set for September 18, 2023.
For those interested in registration or sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Courtney Albright, Director of Partner & Member Engagement, at calbright@westfieldchamberindy.com or (317) 804-3030.
Featured attractions at the event will include a diverse array of exhibitors, ranging from restaurants and service providers to healthcare professionals, legal experts, entertainment venues, food providers, and more. Restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries, and other food service establishments are invited to offer delectable menu tastings, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for all attendees.
The event also presents an array of sponsorship opportunities designed to enhance visibility and secure prime booth locations for businesses looking to maximize their presence.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, whose support has been instrumental in making this event possible:
- Carrington Mortgage Services
- Church Church Hittle + Antrim
- Citizens Energy Group
- City of Westfield
- Community First Bank of Indiana
- JRF Construction
- Riverview Health
- St. Vincent Ascension
- The Farmers Bank
- Westfield Washington Schools
"The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to highlight the best of what Westfield has to offer all in one place," says Courtney Albright, Director of Partner & Member Engagement at the Westfield Chamber. "This event is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic community we have here in Westfield, and we can't wait to showcase it to everyone."
For media inquiries, please contact:
Courtney Albright
Westfield Chamber Of Commerce
Phone: +1 317-804-3030
Email: calbright@westfieldchamberindy.com
Join us at the "2023 Showcase & Taste of Westfield" to celebrate the diverse and thriving Westfield community. We look forward to welcoming you on September 27th for an unforgettable experience!
### About Westfield Chamber of Commerce
The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is a leading advocate for the Westfield business community, dedicated to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region. Through networking events, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and community development. Visit www.westfield-chamber.org for more information.
