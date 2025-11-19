T-RAN Ignites A Global Call To Persevere With His New Single 'Don’t Stop The Fight'

The Gospel Firestarter returns with a cinematic anthem of faith, resilience, and revival — Available on all platforms.

I’ve seen my father beat cancer. I’ve overcome my own health battles” — T-RAN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gospel firestarter and global messenger Terran Gilbert, founder and CEO of 22Visionz Entertainment/Music Group professionally known as T-RAN returns with a cinematic, powerhouse single that transcends genre and generation. "Don't Stop the Fight" is a declaration for anyone standing in the storm, a bold reminder that faith is not a feeling but a fight worth waging.Blending soulful worship energy with modern R&B production and electric guitar textures, the track redefines what contemporary gospel and R&B can sound like. Think Usher-level charisma meets revival-ready conviction — polished, passionate, and profoundly human.Written from a place of raw honesty and spiritual reflection, "Don't Stop the Fight" chronicles the inner war to stay true to purpose when life hits hardest."I've seen my father beat cancer. I've overcome my own health battles," shares T-RAN. "There were moments I didn't feel good enough — as a husband, a father, a man trying to walk out his purpose. But God showed me that every fight has meaning. This song came from that truth — from those real moments when quitting wasn't an option."With lyrics urging listeners to "keep your head up high" and "move in your own way," the single transforms personal pain into collective empowerment. It's a testimony and a soundtrack for anyone fighting to rise again.Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, T-RAN has built a reputation as one of gospel music's most electrifying voices — known for arena-level performances, soul-piercing vocals, and messages that move mountains. His sound fuses modern pop polish with gospel depth, reaching audiences far beyond the church pew.From sharing stages with Kirk Franklin, Shania Twain, Lyfe Jennings, and Kool & the Gang to performing across ten countries and three continents, T-RAN's mission has always been the same: to bring light wherever darkness lingers Grammy award winning and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ne-yo has proclaimed T-Ran as a "History Maker!".His past work includes the fan-favorite EP Live and Not Die, the acclaimed album The Imprint, and the singles "Overcomer," "Save Me," and "Need You Now" — the latter featured in the TV One film For the Love of Ruth. On screen, he's appeared on ABC's Nashville and continues to use every platform as an altar for hope.Beyond the stage, T-RAN leads through impact. As a Recording Academy voting member (GRAMMYs) and active member of CMA, GMA Dove Awards, and ACM, he's helping shape the future of faith-based and inspirational music. Through his nonprofit Live And Not Die Inc., he mentors artists and supports those battling depression, addiction, and despair. His entertainment company, 22Visionz, develops artists and produces transformative media with one mission: to bring revival to culture."Don't Stop the Fight" is the first spark from T-RAN's forthcoming album The Revival, an explosive new project calling a weary world back to purpose, unity, and faith. Each track is crafted to awaken, blending the cinematic sweep of modern production with the timeless message of divine resilience.

