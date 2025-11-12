The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Honors Veterans Day with $100,000 Gift to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

This organization was born from Charlie’s deep love for his country and his belief that no veteran should be left behind” — David Corlew

TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation paused to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is calling on Americans to join in its mission to give back to those who have given so much.Co-founded in 2014 by the late Charlie Daniels and his longtime manager David Corlew, TCDJHP is dedicated to supporting veterans as they transition from military service to civilian life. The organization partners with trusted foundations and institutions across the country to address the physical, emotional, and transitional needs of veterans and their families.“This Veterans Day, we encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect and to take action,” says Corlew. “Charlie believed that we owe a debt of gratitude to every man and woman who’s worn the uniform. Supporting our veterans isn’t something we do one day a year. It’s something we should do every day.”Through strategic partnerships, TCDJHP proudly funds programs that have a measurable impact on the lives of veterans. Among these is the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the nation’s leading hospitals for traumatic brain and spinal cord injury treatment, which also operates a comprehensive post-traumatic stress clinic. For over a decade, the foundation has helped fund critical programs at the Shepherd Center that improve the quality of life for veterans recovering from both physical and emotional trauma.The project also supports The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Military and Veterans Family Assistance Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), a vital resource hub that offers a wide range of services to veterans and their families. Its outreach extends far beyond the university, connecting veterans nationwide with the tools they need to thrive.Most recently, the foundation has expanded its mission through a new partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to establish the Journey Home Project Cancer Research Fund to help aid veterans battling cancer, including cancers believed to be linked to toxic exposure from burn pits at forward operating bases. This groundbreaking collaboration will help advance research and treatment for affected service members, highlighting the vital importance of continued community support to the success of these initiatives.“These programs are not just changing lives, they’re saving them,” Corlew adds. “From post-traumatic stress recovery to the fight against burn pit-related cancers, each effort represents another step forward in honoring the service and sacrifice of our military heroes. It’s a reminder that these trails we blaze together, through compassion, research, and awareness, can be life-changing for veterans and their families.”Over the past 11 years, TCDJHP has raised more than $4.5 million, funding carefully vetted programs that make a lasting difference within the military and veteran community.“This organization was born from Charlie’s deep love for his country and his belief that no veteran should be left behind,” shares Corlew. “We invite everyone to join us in honoring his legacy by giving back to the heroes who have sacrificed for our freedom.”To learn more or make a contribution, visit https://www.thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org

