MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne based pop singer Xena East is drawing fresh attention after the release of her new songs My Heart and With You, which have already gained strong traction across social media and streaming platforms. My Heart, a soft love ballad written by Xena herself, has passed 500 thousand views on YouTube, while With You has reached more than 211 thousand.Xena East has built a large and loyal online audience with more than 211 thousand YouTube subscribers, 135 thousand followers on TikTok and 203 thousand followers on Instagram. Her growing fan base often praises her soft and emotional vocal style, which has become her signature as a self-taught artist.One fan wrote, “Her voice is so soft and beautiful I feel the strawberry pop inside this song.” Another added, “Her voice is incredibly love how she sings with emotions.”Xena is Vietnamese and Chinese and is a transgender woman artist admired within the LGBT community. She is known for creating emotional ballads inspired by her personal life and past relationships. In an interview she said, “I am passionate about being creative with my love story breakup songs that relate to my journey through my relationship battles and I hope they relate to your struggles when listening to my songs.”Outside of music, Xena East has an unusual background. She holds a PhD in canine psychology and behaviour management and works as a dog psychologist, known especially for her work with aggressive dogs. She also lists an IQ of 185 and appears on Famous Birthdays, adding to the growing public interest in her multi talented career.My Heart features heartfelt lyrics and focuses on themes of devotion, longing and emotional connection. Lines such as “My love is gonna be for you” and “My heart will always be for you” highlight the tender tone of the track. The song continues to gain views as listeners share and react to the release.With a rising online following, a distinctive voice and a background that sets her apart from many mainstream artists, Xena East’s influence in the pop and emotional ballad scene continues to expand. Her latest releases are already shaping up to be some of her strongest work yet.

