Crimson Gold Studios Ignites the Micro-Drama Verticals with an Epic Psychological Thriller Filming on November 29, 2025

Christina Fulton Christina Fulton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Gold Studios gets vertical with shooting their short-drama vertical film, launching its highly anticipated dramatic psychological thriller, Crimson Gold, beginning November 29th in Los Angeles. This marks a defining moment for the studio as it steps into a new era where Hollywood storytelling collides with the fast-rising world of vertical cinematic narrative.

Under the visionary direction of veteran filmmaker and vertical-format innovator, Executive Producer and CEO Christina Fulton, alongside vertical DP and Director Scott Beardslee, a Hollywood veteran in the entertainment business, Crimson Gold brings together a compelling cast led by rising actor Christian Madsen, son of icon Michael Madsen, and vertical star Morgan Tate of DramaBox. What unfolds on set is more than a film; it is the birth of a thriller engineered for the intimacy of the portrait vertical screen yet fueled by Hollywood scale, intensity, and premium quality.

Says co-founder Christina Fulton:

“The vertical world is here. It’s sprinting. And we’re proud to be a part of the charge. With our experienced Chinese partners that have a great understanding of vertical success, we’ve been immersed in the vertical format since its early days in China, and we know deeply how mobile-first storytelling connects across geographies and devices. Now, by investing in a U.S.-based production company that marries that knowledge with Hollywood’s cinematic powerful storytelling and performances, crafted at scale, we’re poised to redefine what it means to be a modern production powerhouse.”

The rise of vertical drama—short, cinematic, serialized storytelling built for the phone—has become a global cultural phenomenon. But for Crimson Gold Studios, this moment isn’t about trend-chasing. It’s about reimagining narrative for the way people naturally watch stories today. Crimson Gold is crafted like a mystery you uncover piece by piece, the camera revealing secrets as if you’re looking directly into the characters’ worlds. Its psychological tension, confined angles, and emotional immediacy make the vertical frame not a limitation, but a narrative weapon. This is about the story at the center of it all: a chilling, propulsive psychological thriller that unfolds in tight breaths, startling turns, and the claustrophobic lens that only vertical cinema can deliver.

The Creative Force Behind Crimson Gold

Fulton has been on thousands of film sets, as an actress working with Hollywood giants such as Oliver Stone, Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, Showtime, and more. A seasoned producer, inventor, and visionary—and a member of the Francis Ford Coppola and Nicolas Cage family—she has carved out her own unique place as an actress, producer, and cinematic futurist. Partnering with her Chinese expert partners in the vertical arts, Fulton is joined by Co–Executive Producer and Crimson Gold’s COO Jeffrey A. Fisher, a veteran showrunner with elite creative, production, and editorial mastery. His extensive credits include major work for ABC, NBCUniversal, Fox, The CW, Discovery Channel, Bounce TV, TruTV, TLC, E!, Lifetime, A&E, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Netflix.

Philip Rudinitzky, who joined Crimson Gold Studios after years of working on verticals during the pandemic, brings critical experience that shaped early vertical short-form successes. Both Scott and Philip have had hit drama verticals and are instrumental in the force behind Crimson Gold’s cadence.

Director Scott Beardslee—whose experience in vertical short drama helped shape the medium itself—brings Hollywood discipline and artistry into a format built on velocity and impact.

“I’m very excited to help Christina shape this new venture of hers. She created Crimson Gold Studios because the vertical format deserves more than just quick, disposable content. She wants to build sophisticated, character-driven worlds designed specifically for the mobile screen. This isn’t about shrinking a traditional show; it’s about fundamentally rethinking narrative structure to revolutionize how viewers engage with high-quality, long-form stories. We are here to prove that premium cinematic experiences belong in your pocket.” says Jeff Fisher, Executive Producer and COO of Crimson Gold Studios.

Morgan Tate’s breakout performance promises raw emotional energy, while Christian Madsen’s role adds depth, intensity, and a cinematic legacy that grounds the film in tradition even as it breaks the mold. At the heart of the studio’s momentum is Christina Fulton—filmmaker, actress, executive producer, and trailblazer—driving the creative strategy with her Los Angeles team and her early vertical-format partners from China.

“Fulton is breaking the vertical. She’s forcing a renaissance—pushing filmmakers to bring back the magic. I’ve worked on countless verticals over the years, but Christina Fulton and Crimson Gold Studios are the first to truly set the cinematic vision we’ve all been missing in short-form storytelling. What we’re doing here is breaking time and space in the vertical.” — Scott Beardslee, Director

Production begins on November 29th in Los Angeles.

A mobile-first release strategy will roll out short-form episodes designed for serialized suspense, tailored cliffhangers, and high-impact viewing across platforms.

Crimson Gold Studios is expanding into global licensing, rights management, and international distribution, building an agile ecosystem for today’s cross-border entertainment economy.

Audience targeting is evolving as the studio expands into new male-driven genres and thriller markets, pushing the boundaries of what vertical drama can reach.

A Message from Christina Fulton

“In the last three months alone, I’ve watched the landscape change—this is the wild wild west of storytelling. With Crimson Gold Studios we are not waiting for the future. We are shaping it. We’re proud to invest in high-end vertical narrative with Hollywood class, global reach, and premium production values. This is not a gimmick. This is the next chapter of entertainment.”

About Crimson Gold Studios

Crimson Gold Studios is a Los Angeles-based production company at the forefront of the vertical drama revolution. Specializing in mobile-first short drama verticals, docuseries, feature films, scripted television, and music videos, the studio is emerging as a global force in streaming, licensing, distribution, and rights management. Founded by Christina Fulton in partnership with leading Chinese vertical-content pioneers, Crimson Gold Studios bridges Hollywood craftsmanship with the future of worldwide mobile entertainment.

