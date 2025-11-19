Rony Jabour Announced as International Speaker at CONEST 2025, Brazil’s Largest Occupational Safety Engineering Congress

Rony Jabour, USA-based Brazilian safety leader and founder of United Safety Net, delivering a keynote on his successful journey in Occupational Safety in the United States.

International safety leader Rony Jabour will speak at CONEST 2025 in Brasília, bringing a global perspective to Brazil’s largest safety engineering congress.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizing committee of CONEST 2025 – the National Congress of Occupational Safety Engineering (Congresso Nacional de Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho) has announced that renowned Brazilian, USA-based safety professional Rony Jabour will be one of the keynote speakers at this year’s edition. The congress, recognized as the largest and most influential gathering of safety engineers in Brazil, will take place from November 20–22, 2025, in Brasília, DF.Jabour, who built his entire career in workplace safety in the United States, has become one of the most respected voices in the field. From Boston, where he lives and leads one of the country’s most prominent OSHA training institutions, he has trained more than 50,000 workers in person, earned national recognition from respected organizations, and expanded his influence far beyond North America. His distinctions include being named a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council and a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum for Education.His academic credentials strengthen his authority: Jabour holds a Master’s Degree in Risk Management from the University of Texas and a specialization in Leadership and Management for EHS Professionals from Harvard University. His autobiographical book, launched during the 2024 São Paulo International Book Biennial, recounts the powerful journey he will now bring to the CONEST stage — a story built on adversity, resilience, education, and mission.At CONEST 2025, Jabour will deliver a keynote that shifts away from technical charts and regulations and instead presents a powerful, human-centered narrative of transformation. His talk, “From Brazil to the United States — A Success Story in Occupational Safety,” traces his path from a childhood in Espírito Santo marked by the loss of his father in a workplace accident, to the challenges of immigrating to the U.S., and ultimately to becoming a national reference in safety training. He describes how occupational safety became more than a profession — it became the purpose that shaped his life.In his presentation, Jabour reflects on the barriers he faced as a young Brazilian immigrant, the years of hard work required to enter the American safety field, and the leadership principles that guided him as he built United Safety Net into one of the largest OSHA training institutions in the United States. His keynote seeks to inspire engineers, consultants, and safety professionals in Brazil to recognize the transformative power of their work and the global possibilities that open when a life is guided by purpose, discipline, and a commitment to protecting workers.“Sharing my success story in Occupational Safety in the United States is deeply meaningful to me,” Jabour said. “I want every safety professional in Brazil to understand that their work has the power to save lives and change futures — including their own.”He continued:“This keynote is not about achievement — it is about responsibility. Safety gave me a mission, and I carry that mission to every stage I step on.”Jabour’s presence at CONEST reinforces the congress’s dedication to international collaboration and the exchange of high-level expertise. Over the years, his influence has reached workers and safety leaders not only in the United States and Brazil, but also in Portugal, France, Switzerland, Angola, Mozambique, and across the Portuguese-speaking world. His participation is expected to be one of the highlights of the event.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is a Brazilian, USA-based safety expert, OSHA Master Trainer, keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and author. He is the Founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest OSHA training institutions in the United States, with nearly 5,000 five-star reviews and a nationwide presence. His work has transformed safety outcomes for thousands of workers and construction companies, and his public influence continues to expand globally through events, publications, and international speaking engagements.More information: www.RonyJabour.com

