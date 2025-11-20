Phil L. Liberatore Warns: Government Is Open Today, But the IRS Remains at Risk — Why Taxpayers Need Expert Guidance Now

Phil L. Liberatore

IRS shutdown fallout continues to disrupt taxpayer services; Americans should prepare now and seek expert guidance to avoid costly delays.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the federal government continues operations following the October 8, 2025, shutdown, leading CPA and IRS expert Phil L. Liberatore is warning taxpayers that the crisis is far from over. While the government is open today, Liberatore emphasizes that taxpayers have already felt the impact and remain vulnerable if another shutdown occurs.

“Shutdowns expose a truth most people don’t realize,” explains Liberatore. “The IRS doesn’t stop expecting you to comply; they just stop answering the phone. Taxpayers have already missed deadlines and faced penalties because they couldn’t reach anyone for help. This is exactly why IRS expertise is essential, not optional.”

According to BDO, when the shutdown began, the IRS furloughed nearly half its workforce overnight, retaining only 39,870 employees to handle critical tasks such as preparing for the 2026 filing season, processing remittances, implementing new legislation, and testing systems. Key enforcement divisions were hit hardest: the Large Business and International Division lost 74% of its staff, the Small Business/Self-Employed Division lost 67%, and the Tax-Exempt and Government Entities Division saw an unprecedented 84% reduction.

“These cuts brought essential taxpayer services to a near standstill,” says Liberatore. “Audits were put on hold, and taxpayers were left without answers or support when they needed it most. That’s exactly why my firm and I are here, to guide taxpayers through the confusion, protect them from costly mistakes, and make sure they aren’t left stranded when the IRS shuts down or slows down.”

Even though government operations have resumed, the effects of the shutdown continue to ripple across the country. Taxpayers are reporting delayed refunds due to stalled processing, backlogged correspondence, including notices arriving after deadlines, frozen audits and appeals leaving individuals and businesses in limbo, disrupted compliance timelines, and an inability to reach the IRS during critical tax matters.

Liberatore stresses that taxpayers should not wait for the next shutdown to seek professional assistance. Even when the IRS is fully operational, the agency remains understaffed, backlogged, and prone to delays that can cost taxpayers time and money.

“Shutdown or not, taxpayers are still responsible for staying compliant,” Liberatore explains. “When the IRS goes dark, confusion goes up, and so do mistakes. A tax expert becomes your lifeline in moments like these.”

He explains that taxpayers will increasingly need professional guidance for several key reasons: shutdown backlogs can create processing delays that stretch on for months; deadlines and penalties continue even when government services pause, leaving taxpayers exposed; and seasoned IRS professionals can maintain continuity when communication breaks down by managing filings, documentation, and audit preparation to help prevent costly mistakes.

“The worst time to look for help is during a shutdown,” Liberatore concludes. “The smartest move taxpayers can make is to get expert support now, before the next funding fight disrupts IRS operations again.”

About Phil L. Liberatore, CPA

Phil L. Liberatore is a leading Certified Public Accountant and the founder of IRS Problem Solvers, a trusted tax advocacy firm with more than 35 years of experience. Known for his expertise in audits, tax debt relief, and IRS negotiations, Liberatore has helped thousands of taxpayers navigate complex IRS issues, especially during shutdowns and operational backlogs. His mission is simple: protect taxpayers, provide clear guidance, and deliver reliable solutions when people need them most.

