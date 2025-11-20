From Broken Windows to Bold Action: Becoming a Broken Windows Warrior

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author and media expert Michael Levine is issuing a clarion call to the American public: If sick and tired of being treated like an inconvenience, it’s time to fight back. Today, Levine announces the national launch of "Broken Windows" Warriors, a citizen-driven movement empowering consumers to publicly expose the “broken windows” that plague everyday businesses across the country.

Inspired by his acclaimed book Broken Windows, Broken Business, Levine is urging customers everywhere to submit photos, videos, and stories documenting examples of neglect, indifference, or incompetence—anything from filthy restrooms to apathetic employees to absurd bureaucratic runarounds. These real-world examples will be published on the movement’s rapidly growing social media platforms, allowing millions to see them.

“It is past time to fight back,” said Levine. “For years, customers have quietly tolerated sloppy service, dirty facilities, and the unmistakable ‘we-don’t-care’ attitude that has infected businesses large and small. But no more. Consumers deserve better, and together we can demand it.”

The Broken Windows Warriors campaign aims to galvanize Americans who believe that standards matter and that businesses should be held accountable for the small indicators of decay that inevitably lead to larger—and costlier—failures.

Participants are encouraged to document:

• Neglected storefronts or damaged property

• Unprofessional customer service experiences

• Signs of indifference or incompetence in any industry

• Any “broken window”—literal or metaphorical—that signals declining standards

Levine believes that amplifying these examples will spark a national conversation and inspire businesses to reclaim the pride, discipline, and operational excellence that customers deserve.

Consumers ready to join the fight can write to and submit their “broken windows” at BrokenWindowsWarrior@gmail.com

The movement starts now. America, pick up your camera—and your standards.

To learn more about the groundbreaking book "Broken Windows, Broken Business," click here: https://www.brokenwindowsbook.com/

