Birgitta Visser Shares a Global Message of 'Power Soul Healing' and the Path to Reclaiming Our I AM Power

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these transformational times, in a world where many people are searching for clarity, guidance, healing, and a deeper sense of purpose, author, mentor, healer, and Divine Channel Birgitta Visser offers a message rooted in awakening and self-remembrance. Through her work in Power Soul Healing, she empowers individuals to reconnect with their soul’s purpose and reclaim their I AM Power, the inner force that has always belonged to them.

“Taking back our power means embracing ourselves as we are. I get asked all the time, ‘How can I heal?’ The answer is simple. It starts with taking responsibility for your life. Let go of shame, release guilt, and never be afraid to ask for help. Although I commenced with Reiki many years ago, I heal people through light language codes on a ‘soullular’ level. Spirituality works directly with the soul and cleanses and heals the spirit of emotional pain,” Visser explains.

As a Divine Channel, Light Language Healer, and Mentor, Visser helps individuals access higher realms and awaken their intuitive gifts the Universe has placed within them. Her own life journey, shaped by joy, challenge, and moments of profound transformation, allows her to relate deeply to the people she supports.

“I learned to liberate myself by accepting who I truly am,” she shares. “And I believe every soul can experience that same emotional and spiritual freedom.”

A core element of her teachings is the belief that healing begins with self-responsibility. Visser often describes this as the moment a person decides to return to themselves, choosing honesty, courage, and acceptance over avoidance or self-judgment. When individuals ask her how to begin their healing journey, her answer is unwavering. This beginning point is where people reconnect with the innate intelligence already held within the soul.

True healing does not demand complicated rituals or external approval. It requires trust in oneself and a willingness to remember who "we" are, Visser explains.

“I believe that we are our own greatest healers. We tend to look outward for answers, but the power is within us. The greatest medicine cabinet is within,” states Visser.

She also speaks to the importance of authenticity in a world shaped by social comparison, encouraging individuals to let go of the masks they wear and embrace themselves as they are.

Through her books, workshops, channeled sessions, and one-on-one guidance, Visser supports individuals across the globe who are ready to remember their brilliance and step into their true power. Her message remains clear: "You are not broken. You are awakening. Your power has always been within you, waiting to be remembered."

She adds, “In this world, people often do not live authentically. We wear a mask rather than be who we truly are. Social media has made it easy to compare ourselves to others, but comparison only disconnects us from our own truth. Accept yourself exactly where you are in this moment. For beneath the surface of every experience, every challenge, and every joy, you are an exquisite creation—a beautiful soul radiating pure, undeniable light. Your life has meaning; you are worthy. Life is an experiment to experience, so live life, rather than allowing yourselves to be lived.”

Readers Rave

"*BE-com-ing Authentically Me* is a transformative guide by Birgitta Visser, offering deep spiritual insight and personal anecdotes to help readers reconnect with their higher consciousness. Split into two parts, the book explores the ongoing shift in human consciousness and Visser’s personal journey through trauma, healing, and self-discovery."

To purchase her books, click here: https://www.powersoulhealing.com/books

-- “Child of the Sun: Enroute to Enlightenment in India,”

-- “I'm So Glad You Left Me: 88 Stories of Courage, Self-Love and Personal Growth,”

-- “BE-com-ing Authentically Me: Lighting the Spark of Inspiration Back into the Heart of Your Luminous Soul BEing.”

--“Become Empowered: Echoes of Grace and Strength”

About Birgitta Visser

Birgitta Visser is a Soul Empowerment Coach and Divine Channel who guides others toward self-love, authenticity, and spiritual awakening. Through messages from Light Beings and transformative Light Language Healings, she helps individuals align with their soul’s purpose. A survivor of deep trauma, Birgitta’s work is rooted in resilience and truth. She is the author of BE-com-ing Authentically Me and co-author of several motivational books, with her latest release, Child of the Sun, chronicling her enlightening journey through India.

With new projects on the way, Birgitta continues to inspire others to embrace their true selves and remember that miracles are normal.

To learn more about Birgitta Visser and her impactful work, click here: https://www.powersoulhealing.com/

