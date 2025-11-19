Avertium Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Finalist for Security Trailblazer

Security Trailblazer MISA Excellence Awards 2026 Finalist, Avertium

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium today announced it is a Security Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.“Being named a finalist for the Security Trailblazer Award is a tremendous honor. It reflects Avertium’s commitment to advancing modern cybersecurity and delivering measurable resilience for our customers. As AI reshapes both the threat and defense landscape, we’re proud to innovate alongside Microsoft to help organizations build secure AI adoption, and remain ahead of emerging threats,” said Ben Masino, President and Chief Growth Officer for Avertium.At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, 2026, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 6 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading security vendors comprised of software development companies and services partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, software development companies and services partners to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” approach addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats.

