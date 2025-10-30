Avertium Recognized as Winner of 2025 Summit Awards

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avertium, a leading managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider, is proud to announce that Avertium Principal Security Solutions Architect Michael Leggett was recognized as the Top Solution Engineer (SE) in the 2025 AVANT Summit Awards, presented during AVANT’s recent ninth annual Special Forces Summit in Dallas.According to AVANT, the "Top Solution Engineer" Summit Award recipient was selected by surveying the organization’s internal team and community of Trusted Advisors for feedback on the SE they felt was most impactful to their business throughout the year. AVANT said Michael Leggett was this year's overall choice, highlighting his technical expertise and ability to provide powerful end-to-end support for IT decision makers.“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of our vendor partners,” said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering & Operations at AVANT. “Their relentless hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence strengthens the value of our partnerships, accelerates the Trusted Advisor movement, and pushes the entire channel forward.”“At Avertium, we believe that true innovation in cybersecurity comes from relentless collaboration. We’re honored to be part of a channel that values excellence, integrity, and the drive to make a meaningful impact,” said Ben Masino, Avertium CRO. “Being recognized by AVANT and its Trusted Advisor community is a testament to Michael Leggett’s commitment to delivering security solutions that empower organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”As the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD), AVANT serves as a connective force in the channel, empowering their ecosystem of partners with insights, tools, and expertise they need to guide enterprises through critical IT decisions.Avertium works with AVANT to help organizations build or enhance holistic security programs using Avertium’s Assess, Design, Protect approach. Through AVANT, Avertium provides expertise in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) and specializes in optimizing and managing their Microsoft security suite. The partnership enables AVANT’s customers to develop roadmaps for the future, maximize investment in security toolsets, and achieve an acceptable level of risk.AVANT’s global event, Special Forces Summit, is a channel mainstay, featuring powerful thought-leadership conversations, in-depth training on emerging technologies, and a celebration of the Trusted Advisor movement. Each year, the Summit Awards honor AVANT partners who consistently go the extra mile, inspiring peers to uncover new ways to drive the channel forward and empower meaningful and smarter technology decisions.Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” methodology addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats. That’s why customers trust Avertium to deliver better security, improved compliance, and greater ROI.About AVANTAVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net , or connect on LinkedIn.

